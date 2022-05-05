Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sienna Miller in a Miniskirt, Cowboy Boots and Balenciaga City Bag

A defining mid-aughts moment.
sienna miller 2004 paparazzi balenciaga 1

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The ultimate British cool girl, Sienna Miller popularized boho chic and helped turn designers like Nicolas Ghesquière, Matthew Williamson and Phoebe Philo into household names while serving as a muse for their brands' and others. But one didn't necessarily need to shop designer labels in order to achieve the iconic mid-aughts Sienna Miller look. Paparazzi often found her in relatively accessible, casual pieces, just styled in an exceptionally cool, eclectic way (and accessorized with a big, slouchy designer "it bag," of course).

This outfit from 2004 — which, judging by the middle-finger shot, Miller didn't plan to have photographed — is a great example. Anyone could find a white ribbed tank, a denim miniskirt, oversized sunglasses and vintage cowboy boots. The big red Balenciaga City bag was a little trickier. Nevertheless, this was an era-defining street-style look, and quintessentially Miller.

sienna miller 2004 paparazzi balenciaga 2

As Miller continues to wear excellent, if more polished, things on the red carpet, that mid-aughts paparazzi look is starting to come back. I'd wager there's a Gen Z out there wearing this very outfit as I type. And with the weather warming up, you can, too. Shop some options in the gallery below.

