SKY HIGH FARM WORKWEAR Is Hiring A SOCIAL MEDIA AND MARKETING ASSISTANT In New York, NY

ABOUT SKY HIGH FARM

Sky High Farm was conceived as an environmentally holistic public health approach to food insecurity and designed to address these gaps to dynamically and inclusively create and refine interconnected programming that functions at three principal levels: 1) Food production and donation. Sky High grows the highest quality fruit, vegetables and meat exclusively for donation to food insecure New Yorkers; 2) Regenerative agriculture. We serve as a local/regional model for sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices; and 3) Innovative fellowships, collaborations and communities of practice. We build meaningful experiential opportunities and partnerships predicated on the co-production of farming knowledge and programming that includes diverse and interdisciplinary stakeholders.



ABOUT SKY HIGH FARM WORKWEAR

Sky High Farm Workwear (SHFWW) is a beneficent brand and a new model for regenerative, sly fundraising. It’s an accessible, and unusual entry point to Sky High Farm, the brand’s sole beneficiary, a nonprofit organization that grows food exclusively for donation. SHFWW is the farm’s mirror: it exists solely to donate its profits to the 501(C)(3) in furtherance of its mission. Every customer becomes a donor, and their dollars do double duty: the farm gets the funds to do its work, and the buyers get the gear to do theirs.



We are seeking a talented, motivated and creative team player who is highly skilled in and passionate about social media and marketing. This individual will relish the opportunity to work within a dynamic small team environment and play an integral role in establishing the brand and its community.



Goals:

● To share, engage, amplify and educate the SHFWW audience on and about its mission, community, brand and products.

● To develop and grow @skyhighfarmworkwear and other social media platforms by maximizing the functionality of each platform, using a blend of best practices, analytics and experimental executions to animate the brand’s media presence

● To cultivate SHFWW’s platforms as storytelling vehicle for the brand and actively engage its community to participate in its work

● To ensure that SHFWW’s instagram voice complements the 501c3 account, while ensuring a distinct and separate visual and written identity

● Execute the brand’s strategy as set by its marketing and creative teams, through the implementation of organizational tools, unique and community generated content.



Key responsibilities:

● Actualize the creative social media strategy determined by and in partnership with the brand team, as it aligns with all other communications and launch activities

● Develop a monthly posting schedule and breakdown for @skyhighfarmworkwear

● Work collaboratively with the brand manager, e-commerce manager and content strategist to promote and sell all relevant merchandise, aligned to brand calendar, yearly pulse points, activations, press plans and launches

● Utilize and drive traffic to the account’s shopping functions

● Conceptualize and create content for the pre-launch and launch for @skyhighfarmworkwear. Attend shoots when necessary to capture content/additional assets

● Check-in, manage, engage and reply to comments, direct messages, likes, follows, tags and reposts daily.

● Liaise with team on all comments to be escalated/responded to as required; ensure E-Commerce team responds to customer services queries in a timely fashion

● Post when applicable in each of the account’s verticals: main feed (photo and video), stories, reels, lives.

● Incorporate and utilize all appropriate and relevant copy, tags, mentions and hashtags in all posting in accordance with the designated usage strategy.

● Work collaboratively with brand manager and content strategist to actualize the voice by way of copywriting, commenting and direct messaging for @skyhighfarmworkwear.

● Work collaboratively with brand manager and content strategist to develop and determine the best content to utilize to successfully accomplish the goals of SHFWW; engage both the Farm and the Brand’s community in service of these goals

● Utilize built-in analytics functions to evaluate content performance and strategically assess the most effective utilization of the platform’s functions to best service the needs and goals of SHFWW; report on findings and provide best practices and recommendations for how to improve the account.

● Weekly, monthly, and quarterly analytic reports on social media and marketing metrics. Ability to create comprehensive and detailed analyses including: trend analysis, campaign reporting, top performing posts, customer service issues, and ROI on paid marketing/social

● Be prepared to partner with marketing agency to optimize sales through use of strategic media spend (advertising etc…),taking into account overall paid plans To determine in tandem with the greater creative team the most appropriate and effective pre-launch and launch social media strategy

● Conduct community and industry research



Requirements:

● Possesses a strong desire to be learn about and be steeped in food justice and advocacy work

● Minimum 2-3 years handling and growing social media platforms

● Fluent in Instagram and Facebook platforms and experience with Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, snapchat, tumblr a plus

● Experience using CXM, scheduling, and analytics platforms such as Sprinklr, Zendesk, Google Analytics, planable, and/or triple whale

● Experience with streetwear / clothing brand and maintaining a drop calendar and e-commerce a plus

● Strong communicator and ability to work to deadlines, with high degree of flexibility

● Proficiency in excel, deck/presentation making

● Familiarity with SEO/SEM

● Motivated to educate themselves on new tools / developments in the world of social media



To Apply: Please send your resume to Hello@skyhighfarmworkwear.com, subject line Social Media And Marketing Assistant.