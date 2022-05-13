Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Sofia Coppola

Photo: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

The people we refer to as style icons tend to have jobs that put them in front of the camera: actors, musicians, models, etc. But Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola, who turns 51 on Saturday, is one major exception to that rule. As a writer and director, Coppola's role is, by definition, behind the camera. But the spotlight still seems to find her — and she's always exceptionally well-dressed when it does.

Of course, Coppola has many links to the fashion world: She interned at Chanel as a teenager; she had her own clothing line, Milkfed, in the '90s; she's served as a longtime friend, collaborator, muse and Met Gala guest (as seen above) to Marc Jacobs. Her ties to Chanel never quite broke, either, and now she makes campaign films for Virginie Viard. Plus, her heavily stylized feature films like "The Virgin Suicides" and "Marie Antoinette" are beloved by the fashion crowd.

Coppola clearly loves fashion and has a great eye for aesthetics. Married with her quiet nature, behind-the-scenes post and moneyed, international upbringing, these qualities have made her the ultimate stealth style icon. Her outfits are practical, understated and classic, though not without touches of glamour and femininity. Partial to ankle-strap heels, shift dresses, cropped trousers and crisp shirting, Coppola is someone who knows what she likes and what works for her. She's a minimalist in the beauty department as well, her signature look comprising a softly highlighted brown lob and subtle wash of red lip color.

Coppola's outfits attract attention because of their simplicity, which is not easy to achieve. Below, browse 38 of the birthday girl's chicest looks.

Feeling inspired? Shop Coppola-inspired picks in the gallery below:

