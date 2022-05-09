Squeeze De Citron Is Hiring An Operations Associate In Old Greenwich, CT

Opportunity to join an up and coming and growing business! Ideal candidate must demonstrate an ability to work in a fast-paced environment; have an eye for detail; and work well on a team.



Responsibilities include: order fulfillment, inventory management, and quality control. Candidate will report to the Head of Operations and work closely with the Accessories Associate and the Founder and Creative Director. Interest in the fashion and accessories industry is a must. Creative and entrepreneurial spirit is encouraged.



Hours: 10a – 5p, Monday-Friday (35 hours/week)

140 hours/month are guaranteed



Interested candidates please provide a current resume and have references available if requested.



Contact: info@squeezedecitron.com



squeezedecitron.com

@squeezedecitron



About:

Squeeze De Citron™ was founded with the intention of creating sustainable programs for artisanal communities. Each product represents the work of talented and dedicated Mexican and Guatemalan artisans. The bags are an expression of the unique and extraordinary cultural talent across these communities.



Artisans can spend up to one week carefully crafting just one Core Citron™ Bag - with an additional 3 days dedicated to creating the handles. The bags are made with 100% recyclable plastic. Artisans weave these materials into our carefully curated and stunning in-house designs. This results in highly durable products with beautifully, sophisticated design.

