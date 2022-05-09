Skip to main content
Squeeze De Citron Is Hiring An Operations Associate In Old Greenwich, CT

Squeeze De Citron™ was founded with the intention of creating sustainable programs for artisanal communities. Each product represents the work of talented and dedicated Mexican and Guatemalan artisans.
Opportunity to join an up and coming and growing business! Ideal candidate must demonstrate an ability to work in a fast-paced environment; have an eye for detail; and work well on a team.

Responsibilities include: order fulfillment, inventory management, and quality control. Candidate will report to the Head of Operations and work closely with the Accessories Associate and the Founder and Creative Director. Interest in the fashion and accessories industry is a must. Creative and entrepreneurial spirit is encouraged.

Hours: 10a – 5p, Monday-Friday (35 hours/week)
140 hours/month are guaranteed

Interested candidates please provide a current resume and have references available if requested. 

Contact: info@squeezedecitron.com

squeezedecitron.com
@squeezedecitron

About:
Artisans can spend up to one week carefully crafting just one Core Citron™ Bag - with an additional 3 days dedicated to creating the handles. The bags are made with 100% recyclable plastic. Artisans weave these materials into our carefully curated and stunning in-house designs. This results in highly durable products with beautifully, sophisticated design.

Artisans can spend up to one week carefully crafting just one Core Citron™ Bag - with an additional 3 days dedicated to creating the handles. The bags are made with 100% recyclable plastic. Artisans weave these materials into our carefully curated and stunning in-house designs. This results in highly durable products with beautifully, sophisticated design.

