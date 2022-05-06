Skip to main content
The Wall Group Is Hiring A Lead Portfolio Editor In Los Angeles

The Lead Portfolio Editor plays a key role in preserving The Wall Group brand standards and associated properties through all aspects of digital and outward-facing communication.
Primary Function
The Lead Portfolio Editor plays a key role in preserving The Wall Group brand standards and associated properties through all aspects of digital and outward-facing communication. The Lead Portfolio Editor works closely with the New Media Manager, Design Lead, and Digital Asset Manager to ensure brand consistency throughout all touch points and directly reports to the Creative Director.

Major Responsibilities
- Oversee all Portfolio Editors and directly supervises the LA Junior Portfolio Editor.
- Responsible for a select roster of senior agents’ artist portfolios and will sign off on the publication of all artist portfolios published on thewallgroup.com to ensure each portfolio is “on-brand” and reflects artists’ and managers’ goals.
- Meet with artists to intercept feedback or concerns. Create solutions which address feedback while maintaining brand integrity, in tandem with manager(s) and Creative Director.
- Manage incoming requests for supplemental artist materials. Fulfill requests or delegate to Jr. Portfolio Editor, Design Lead, or Digital Asset Manager as appropriate.
- Manage the LA Jr. Portfolio Editor and oversee the successful executions of the tasks outlined in the aforementioned role on the day-to-day.
- Serve as liaison between Endeavor, TWG, and contractors to maintain digital properties.
- Responsible for new artist portfolio publication approvals and timelines.

To Apply: Please send your resume to erin@thewallgroup.com and vi@thewallgroup.com, subject line Lead Portfolio Editor.

