The Wall Group Is Hiring A New Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Primary Function

The New Media Coordinator is responsible for maintaining The Wall Group’s presence on social networks relevant to the strategic social media objectives of the brand. The New Media Coordinator will work closely with the Creative team to ensure that the New Media initiatives are met. The New Media Coordinator reports to the Director, Digital Content & Strategy.

Primary Responsibilities

- Maintain daily activity across social media accounts for TWG accordingly.

- Develop and source content for all designated social media outlets.

- Work alongside the Public Relations and the Digital Archives to promote artists on all social media outlets; attend events in support of artists and social media publishing initiatives.

- Draft copy creation for TWG social channels including, but not limited to: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, TikTok, YouTube.

- Collaborate to conceptualize + pitch new content features and series in conjunction with TWG brand objective; events; award shows; WALLxCHANGE and supporting content.

- Execute production of content creation, branded creative, and special projects from start to finish.

- Day-to-day execution of editorial calendar, maintenance of the company’s storyboard in correspondence with the social editorial calendar.

- Oversee administrative duties in support of New Media initiatives.

- Provide artist technical and informational support for all relevant social platforms.

- Offer extended services on behalf of the creative team, such as content capture and collaboration on creative pitching for artist brand deals and productions, in support of manager requests.

- On-set photo/video capture and production assistance for industry events and original content.

- Draft creative briefs based on creative direction and overarching concepts.

- Interface with artists to coordinate production and capture, deliverables, etc., for TWG content feature.

- Keep track of KPIs and derive actionable data-based insights for monthly reports.

- Stay on top of changing digital behaviors and trends and provide ongoing creative and strategic insights to the team and partners.



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to Betty@thewallgroup.com, cc erin@thewallgroup.com, subject line New Media Coordinator.