Thorsun Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Thorsun is a men’s and women’s resort wear line created by George Sotelo with the discerning and spontaneous modern traveler in mind.
Thorsun is a men’s and women’s resort wear line created by George Sotelo with the discerning and spontaneous modern traveler in mind. An exceptional focus on tailoring with vibrant, Meso-American and Modernist-referencing prints, as well as classic solids, make for a silhouette as eye-catching as it is polished. Its thoughtful design using the finest materials and hand-embroidered finishes make it the perfect suit for any moment during your trip.

We’re looking for Sales Associates to lead our new pop up location in Soho NYC with immediate availability. Must be able to work weekends and weekdays. Our sales staff plays an integral role in curating the foundation for our brick and mortar business and acting as liaison between our brand and our customers. Being the face of Thorsun, our team will have an immediate and direct impact on the success of the business and brand awareness. Our team not only provides an exceptional shopping experience but treats the store with a sense of pride and ownership.

Sales Associate Profile:

  • You're excited to work with emerging brands
  • You have experience working with customers and motivated to help them through their retail experience from start to finish
  • You’re a natural problem solver
  • You enjoy a collaborative and supportive work environment
  • You place value on being a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit
  • You'd describe yourself as positive, passionate about fashion, high energy, and eager to learn
  • You're excited to increase brand exposure in your personal market
  • Comfortable learning and or operating retail technology and platforms (POS,Shopify, Ticket scanners)
  • You're able to work a retail schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays
Sales Associate Objective:

  • As a store associate you will play a key role in creating a memorable experience for customers
  • Directly impact the business by assisting in driving and meeting daily sales goals
  • Maintain current knowledge of brand standards and merchandise
  • Resolve customer issues with proactive positive impact
  • Participate in general store maintenance (fitting rooms, sales floor, inventory room, etc.)
  • Assist with special brand store events
  • Provide additional support to surrounding brands as needed

WHO YOU ARE

  • 18 years or older
  • Provides excellent customer service and possesses strong communication skills
  • Works well independently and in team environment
  • Supports and embodies a positive store culture
  • Able to work a flexible schedule with retail hours, including day, evening, and/or weekends
  • 1 year sales or customer service experience preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@Thorsun.com, subject line Sales Associate.

