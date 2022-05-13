Thorsun Is Hiring Sales Associates In Soho, Nolita

Photo: Thorsun

Thorsun La Isla Manhattan is a new concept store and shopping experience located at 93 Crosby Street, in the heart of Soho, Nolita.



We will be joining forces with international and local designers - including resort wear, jewelry, home, metaphysical apothecary, beauty, art, books, objects and ceramics from Latin America. Bringing the best of beach and resort culture back to the ultimate island “La Isla Manhattan”.



Sales Associate Profile:

- You're excited to work with emerging brands

- You have experience working with customers and motivated to help them through their retail experience from start to finish

- You’re a natural problem solver

- You enjoy a collaborative and supportive work environment

- You place value on being a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit

- You'd describe yourself as positive, passionate about fashion, high energy, and eager to learn

- You're excited to increase brand exposure in your personal market

- Comfortable learning and or operating retail technology and platforms (POS,Shopify, Ticket scanners)

- You're able to work a retail schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays



Sales Associate Objective:

- As a store associate you will play a key role in creating a memorable experience for customers

- Directly impact the business by assisting in driving and meeting daily sales goals

- Maintain current knowledge of brand standards and merchandise

- Resolve customer issues with proactive positive impact

- Participate in general store maintenance (fitting rooms, sales floor, inventory room, etc.)

- Assist with special brand store events

- Provide additional support to surrounding brands as needed



WHO YOU ARE

- 18 years or older

- Provides excellent customer service and possesses strong communication skills

- Works well independently and in team environment

- Supports and embodies a positive store culture

- Able to work a flexible schedule with retail hours, including day, evening, and/or weekends

- 1 year sales or customer service experience preferred



$18-22 per hour



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@Thorsun.com, subject line Sales Associate.