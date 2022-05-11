Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tyra Banks in Butterfly Clips

The first time around.
tyra-banks-butterfly-clips

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before she was rooting for you, before Tyra Mail and even before Eve spoke about herself in the third person to a preteen Lindsay Lohan, Tyra Banks had already established herself as a supermodel — and a trendsetter. 

At the 3rd annual GQ Men of the Year Awards in 1998, Banks wore a classic pair of butterfly clips, adorning two half-pigtails with the oversized fluttery accessories. They were the focal point of a spot-on look that also checked plenty of other boxes when it came to what was ultra-trendy at the time: stick-straight hair, glossy lips, a spaghetti strap dress and strappy sandals. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

tyra-banks-butterfly-clips-2

As we relive so many '90s and early aughts trends — especially in the realm of hair accessories — it's nice to take a look back and remember how they were worn the first time around. In the gallery below, shop updated takes on the butterfly clip trend.

jennifer-behr-pearl-butterfly-clip
kitsch-eco-friendly-claw-clip-white-butterfly
eternally-in-amber-butterfly-claws
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

claw-clips-promo
Beauty

16 Ways to Wear Claw Clips, the Lazy Person's Shortcut to Good Hair

They're cute, they're gentle on strands and they make you look like you actually tried (even when you didn't).

By Stephanie SaltzmanJan 7, 2022
ganni-scrunchies-promo
Beauty

17 Stylish Silk and Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle on Hair

These accessories prevent breakage, frizz and flyaways without compromising on chicness.

By Stephanie SaltzmanDec 21, 2021
hair-accessories-promo
Beauty

19 Actually Cute Accessories That Won't Damage Hair

Including claw clips, scrunchies, headbands, wraps and more.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 13, 2021
lucy-liu-spiky-bun-promo
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Lucy Liu's Trendy 2002 Spiky Bun

Remember when everyone did this sticky-outy-ends thing to their hair?

By Stephanie SaltzmanMar 16, 2021