Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tyra Banks in Butterfly Clips

Before she was rooting for you, before Tyra Mail and even before Eve spoke about herself in the third person to a preteen Lindsay Lohan, Tyra Banks had already established herself as a supermodel — and a trendsetter.

At the 3rd annual GQ Men of the Year Awards in 1998, Banks wore a classic pair of butterfly clips, adorning two half-pigtails with the oversized fluttery accessories. They were the focal point of a spot-on look that also checked plenty of other boxes when it came to what was ultra-trendy at the time: stick-straight hair, glossy lips, a spaghetti strap dress and strappy sandals.

Photo: Brenda Chase/Stringer/Getty Images

As we relive so many '90s and early aughts trends — especially in the realm of hair accessories — it's nice to take a look back and remember how they were worn the first time around. In the gallery below, shop updated takes on the butterfly clip trend.

