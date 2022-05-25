Great Outfits in Fashion History: Venus and Serena in Matching Pink Teen Choice Awards Looks

Photo: Chris Weeks/Liaison

Over the years, Venus and Serena Williams have given fans a lot of fashion inspiration, both on and off the court. They've built longstanding relationships with the world's leading luxury houses and are regulars in the front rows of fashion weeks, and have even founded their own fashion brands (EleVen by Venus Williams and S by Serena, respectively). They each have their own aesthetics and preferences, and they've always let those shine through — even when they decide to coordinate for the red carpet.

A particularly excellent match-your-sibling moment happened at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards, when the two took home surfboards in the "Choice Female Athletes" category. Venus went with a strapless, sequined corset-style top with low-rise, matte leather-look flared pants (plus silver chain belt, because 2000) and heeled sandals, all pink. Serena stuck with the same color story, only in a lighter pastel shade for her strapless mini dress, featuring an embroidered flower detail on the hip and the slightest asymmetric hemline. They both finished off their outfits with sparkly silver choker necklaces.

As the 2000s resurgence comes for our summer wardrobes, shop warm-weather pink pieces inspired by the Williams sisters' coordinated TCA looks in the gallery, below.

