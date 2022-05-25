Vert & Vogue Is Hiring A Client Relationship & Styling Lead In Durham, NC

Image courtesy of Vert & Vogue

Our front of house team is seeking optimistic, creative problem-solvers who are eager to create a memorable & uplifting experience through our suite of services: in-store styling appointments, curating try-at-home boxes, and serving our VIP clients through our upcoming Première service. We cultivate open communication, offering and soliciting constructive feedback. Through in-depth coaching and beneficial candor, you’ll be challenged (just a little!) and empowered to share your feedback and input, too! You’ll make valuable contributions to our growing and evolving brick-and-mortar + ecommerce experience.



As a Client Relationship & Styling Lead, you’ll build on your skills in marketing & merchandising, and learn about sustainable business practices as you build & strengthen trust with new and existing clients:



· Learn the “master class” of hospitality

· Develop in-depth knowledge of our highly curated, sustainably produced collection to add value and tell our designers’ stories when serving our clients

· Be a brand ambassador for new clients just learning about V&V

· Analyze data for weekly client outreach and relationship-building

· Work with your team to create an inspiring space that tells a story - through daily upkeep and collaborative merchandising



We foster a sincere and caring work environment. Uplifting and supporting each other is the core of our work culture:

· You’ll have a consistent schedule with reliable hours

· We offer a robust hourly wage without the roller coaster of commission

· All employees enjoy a 50% merchandise discount and IRA option with 3% company match

· Full-time employees receive a generous PTO package and the option for medical, dental, & vision insurance

· Following a successful first 90 days, you’ll receive a $1k hiring bonus



We believe experience comes in many forms! Through a degree, on-the-job experience, or other means. Our minimum requirements to apply are:

· You have at least 1 year of recent experience with head-to-toe styling, ideally in a boutique setting or similar environment

· You’re ambitious to build sales, and achieve & exceed sales goals

· You can confidently describe and sell apparel using information about construction, cut, and material

· Experience with written outreach (via email, text, social media) is a major plus

· Familiarity with some of our core brands, or eagerness to learn them

· Able to work on your feet and lift 25 lbs

· If commuting by car - parking is available throughout downtown at public or private rates; reserved parking is not available



Schedule & Compensation:

· $25/hr, 10:30a-7p, 2 or 3 days per week. Additional shifts may be available after 90 days.



Apply at vertandvogue.com/careers. Please include a brief cover letter about your approach to styling clients, and what unique skills you could bring to our team.



About:

B Corp certified since 2017, Vert & Vogue is redefining the retail shopping experience. A collection of independent designers and woman-owned brands coupled with high touch styling services puts an emphasis on discovery and connection. With a brick-and-mortar storefront located in historic downtown Durham, NC and a growing ecommerce experience, what truly sets V&V apart is their value of care. Care is at the center of all they do—from choosing the collection to supporting their team to serving their customers. Learn more about V&V here.



Our core values:

· We demonstrate care in all we do, ensuring our colleagues are supported and clients feel valued

· We are candid with each other, sharing our ideas with confidence and humility

· We are naturally optimistic and passionate about service and hospitality

· We have an insatiable curiosity and hunger to learn and grow



We foster an inclusive, diverse workforce. We provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified persons, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital or veteran status, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.