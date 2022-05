Get up to 80% off WRAY'S studio sale located at 20 Grand Ave, #202, Brooklyn, NY 11205.

Get up to 80% off WRAY'S studio sale located at 20 Grand Ave, #202, Brooklyn, NY 11205.



Friday 5/13 from 12 PM to 6 PM, Saturday 5/14 from 12 PM to 5 PM, and Sunday 5/15 from 12 PM to 4 PM.