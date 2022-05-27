Skip to main content

Must Read: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Is Here, Can Tourist Traps Be Chic?

Plus, Victor Glemaud gets into home goods.
yeezy-gap-engineered-by-balenciaga

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is here
After months of teasing, the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection is finally here. The monochromatic collab is packed with sweats, basic separates and outerwear, all done in faded shades of gray and black. It blends together Balenciaga's recent moto-inspired aesthetic with Ye's penchant for oversized proportions. Check out the collection at YeezyGap.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Can tourist traps be chic?
New York's Rockefeller Center isn't exactly known as one of the chicer areas of Manhattan. But, as Chavie Lieber reports for Business of Fashion, the developers behind one of the city's most popular tourist areas is working to change that, inviting Michelin-starred chefs and luxury fashion brands to open up shop in the space. {Business of Fashion}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Victor Glemaud gets into home goods
If you've ever wanted to live in Victor Glemaud's joyful knits, great news: That's about to become possible. The designer is collaborating with Schumacher on a line called Cul-de-Sac by Victor Glemaud, which includes fabrics, wall coverings and trims, all inspired by his design aesthetic and Caribbean heritage. Tara Donaldson got the scoop for WWD. {WWD}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Demna and Ye Courtesy of Gap
News

Kanye West Loops Balenciaga Into His Gap Collaboration

It's a collaboration-palooza!

By Tyler McCallJan 7, 2022
louis-vuittons-men-virgil-abloh
News

Must Read: The Experience of Being Black and Working in Fashion, The RealReal May Have a Leg up on Luxury Brands

Plus, will Marchesa make a comeback at the Emmys?

By Dara PrantAug 24, 2018
macys-new-york-empty-parking-lot-march-11-2020
News

Must Read: Stores Closed Due to Covid-19 May Never Reopen, Rent the Runway's Treatment of Warehouse Employees

Plus, Victor Glemaud introduces curve sizing.

By Ana ColónMay 7, 2020
YEEZY-GAP-ENGINEERED-BY-BALENCIAGA_FEB-2022_LOOK-21
News

Everything We Know About Yeezy Gap [Updated]

24 new looks from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga just dropped.

By Dara PrantJan 11, 2022