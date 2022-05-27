Must Read: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Is Here, Can Tourist Traps Be Chic?

Photo: Courtesy of Gap

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is here

After months of teasing, the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection is finally here. The monochromatic collab is packed with sweats, basic separates and outerwear, all done in faded shades of gray and black. It blends together Balenciaga's recent moto-inspired aesthetic with Ye's penchant for oversized proportions. Check out the collection at YeezyGap.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Can tourist traps be chic?

New York's Rockefeller Center isn't exactly known as one of the chicer areas of Manhattan. But, as Chavie Lieber reports for Business of Fashion, the developers behind one of the city's most popular tourist areas is working to change that, inviting Michelin-starred chefs and luxury fashion brands to open up shop in the space. {Business of Fashion}



Victor Glemaud gets into home goods

If you've ever wanted to live in Victor Glemaud's joyful knits, great news: That's about to become possible. The designer is collaborating with Schumacher on a line called Cul-de-Sac by Victor Glemaud, which includes fabrics, wall coverings and trims, all inspired by his design aesthetic and Caribbean heritage. Tara Donaldson got the scoop for WWD. {WWD}

