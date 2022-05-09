Zeno Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

ABOUT THE JOB

We are seeking a fearless Senior Account Executive to join our consumer team, with a focus on beauty. This role is responsible for acting as ongoing client contact for Ulta Beauty, actively managing multiple projects and programs. You will collaborate within the team, provide sound counsel and recommendations to clients, and drive results inclusive of traditional and emerging public relations tactics. You have a passion for beauty, trends, and culture and will develop a comprehensive understanding of your client’s business - their products, marketing programs, and industry influencers. You will convey this knowledge credibly to members of your account team and to the media, driving earned media results.



Specifically, the person in this role will:

· Build strong relationships with client and vendor contacts and proactively manage correspondence

· Manage multiple projects simultaneously, completing them on time and on budget

· Overseeing daily and monthly monitoring reports

· Research, interview, write and edit news releases as well as media materials

· Develop key messages in keeping with clients' objectives and craft newsworthy pieces around key messaging

· Practice effective project management while working with other team members and understand the 'big picture' of client programs

· Coach intern, more junior employees and demonstrate ability to supervise and delegate tasks appropriately



ABOUT YOU

· Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (i.e., at least 2 weeks after last dose) and, if hired, present proof or vaccination before start date. Candidates may request an accommodation due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief or an exception required under applicable law.

· PR is your passion and you have at least 3 years of experience in PR or related agency experience; work with Gen Z or beauty brand a plus

· You love media relations and building strong relationships with reporters in the Consumer/Lifestyle/Beauty vertical

· You’re digitally savvy, personally and professionally. You are in the know about what’s happening in pop culture, particularly what is trending for Gen Z

· People recognize your collaborative spirit, and the way you thrive in close team environment

· You’re driven and detail-oriented, and you possess the ability to manage multiple priorities and successfully meet deadlines

· You have demonstrated the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and the ability to “think on your feet” and respond quickly as business factors shift

· Confident in writing skills, capable of crafting everything from email newsletters to press releases

· Desire to commit to the continuous learning and improvement of your leadership skills, and you want to set and pursue stretch goals#LI-OS1



TO APPLY: PLEASE CLICK HERE.



ABOUT US

Zeno Group is the fiercely independent and global integrated communications agency, born from PR. We bring together the boldest and brightest talent to help clients across industries and sectors unleash the power of strategic communications. Guided by our ‘Fearless Pursuit of the Unexpected,’ we push the boundaries to achieve real business value and societal impact for clients. Winner of the industry’s most coveted awards including the 2021 PRovoke Global Creative Agency of the Year, 2021 PRovoke North American Agency of the Year and 2021 PRWeek Agency of the Year. We are honored to be a three-time winner of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work. Zeno has also been previously recognized by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Zeno is a DJE Holdings Company.



ABOUT OUR BENEFITS

Healthy, happy employees make Zeno better so we have programs that support physical, mental and financial wellness. Our culture and benefits are designed to promote flexibility, celebrate diversity and support work/life balance. We offer a variety of medical, dental and vision insurance with prescription plans, as well as short and long-term disability. Our Be Kind to Your Mind program focuses on mental health, providing a paid subscription to Headspace and access to mental health and other support services through a best-in-class employee assistance program. Employees are encouraged to bring their authentic self to Zeno and participate in our employee resource groups which build communities for sharing and support. And while we love our work, we believe in the restorative power of time off with generous vacation, paid holidays and self-care time. Employees are supported in their pursuit of financial wellness with a 401(k) plan, pretax flexible spending accounts, tuition assistance, life insurance and free access to a certified financial coach. And our unique ZenoFit program provides a monthly allowance to support activities in your personal life that bring you joy and keep you healthy.