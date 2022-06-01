Dia & Co Acquires 11 Honoré

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Surprising news out of the plus-size sector: On Wednesday, shopping platform Dia & Co announced it had acquired luxury retailer 11 Honoré. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

11 Honoré launched in 2017 with the lofty aim of bringing high-end fashion to the often-ignored plus-size customer. In an effort to sweeten the pot, the retailer offered to foot the cost of pattern-making and fitting in the extended sizes, which is regularly cited (or used as an excuse) by designers as an expensive roadblock to inclusive sizing.

Since then, 11 Honoré has thrown fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, collaborated with influencers like Nicolette Mason and introduced its own in-house private label. The site carried pieces from designers already offering plus sizes, like Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano, as well as helping labels like Carolina Herrera and La Ligne dip their toes into extended sizing.

Those accomplishments surely made the e-tailer an attractive acquisition for Dia & Co, itself established in 2015 as a platform for plus-size customers. It currently services sizes 10 through 32 primarily through a subscription-based model, with pieces are priced in the fast-fashion range. Dia & Co has made the inclusive sizing movement a key component of its business, working with the CFDA to fund plus-size fashion education programs and supporting smaller designers with a specially-dedicated holiday marketplace.

The acquisition marks Dia & Co's first foray into luxury fashion. 11 Honoré's private collection will be available on Dia & Co immediately; other brands within 11 Honoré's stable will remain on 11honore.com "until the experiences are fully integrated at dia.com in the months ahead," according to a press release.

