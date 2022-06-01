Skip to main content

Dia & Co Acquires 11 Honoré

The plus-size platform is moving into luxury.
11-honore-dia-co-acquisition

Surprising news out of the plus-size sector: On Wednesday, shopping platform Dia & Co announced it had acquired luxury retailer 11 Honoré. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. 

11 Honoré launched in 2017 with the lofty aim of bringing high-end fashion to the often-ignored plus-size customer. In an effort to sweeten the pot, the retailer offered to foot the cost of pattern-making and fitting in the extended sizes, which is regularly cited (or used as an excuse) by designers as an expensive roadblock to inclusive sizing. 

Since then, 11 Honoré has thrown fashion shows at New York Fashion Weekcollaborated with influencers like Nicolette Mason and introduced its own in-house private label. The site carried pieces from designers already offering plus sizes, like Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano, as well as helping labels like Carolina Herrera and La Ligne dip their toes into extended sizing.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Those accomplishments surely made the e-tailer an attractive acquisition for Dia & Co, itself established in 2015 as a platform for plus-size customers. It currently services sizes 10 through 32 primarily through a subscription-based model, with pieces are priced in the fast-fashion range. Dia & Co has made the inclusive sizing movement a key component of its business, working with the CFDA to fund plus-size fashion education programs and supporting smaller designers with a specially-dedicated holiday marketplace.

The acquisition marks Dia & Co's first foray into luxury fashion. 11 Honoré's private collection will be available on Dia & Co immediately; other brands within 11 Honoré's stable will remain on 11honore.com "until the experiences are fully integrated at dia.com in the months ahead," according to a press release. 

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

11 Honore - Nicolette Mason x Veda (2) crop
News

11 Honoré Launches First of Many Influencer Collaborations With Nicolette Mason

The online retailer intends to ramp up influencer partnerships in the plus-size space.

By Dhani MauNov 14, 2018
11 honore plus size luxury e-commerce-2
News

Plus-Size Designer Fashion Gets the E-Comm Treatment at 11 Honoré

Because not all luxury shoppers are a size zero.

By Whitney BauckAug 8, 2017
11-honore-private-label-collection-18
News

11 Honoré Launches In-House Private Label Collection

The retailer tapped designer Danielle Williams-Eke to create a line of elevated basics.

By Tyler McCallJun 22, 2020
curvy-con-2019
News

In Its Fifth Year, CurvyCon Proves the Future of Fashion is Fat

Co-founders CeCe Olisa and Chastity Valentine have created a sold-out event where brands come for the chance to learn about plus-size fashion.

By Gianluca RussoSep 11, 2019