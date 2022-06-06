Skip to main content
The 16 Best Looks From the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Two shows — one scripted, one unscripted — and many stand-out looks.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

On Sunday night, MTV hosted not one, but two Movie and TV Awards, one for scripted programming, the other for unscripted — meaning a mix of your favorite film, television, music and reality stars walked the red carpet. 

Host Vanessa Hudgens went the custom route in Vera Wang, while other host Tayshia Adams opted for vintage Vivienne Westwood; Generation Award recipient Jennifer Lopez stunned in Mônot, while the cast of "Selling Sunset" embraced cutout looks. See all of the best fashion from the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in the gallery, below. 

Tayshia-Adams-Richard-Quinn-MTV-TV-Movie-Awards-2022-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-15
Olivia-Rodrigo-MTV-TV-Movie-Awards-2022-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-12
Diplo-MTV-TV-Movie-Awards-2022-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-10
16
Gallery
16 Images

