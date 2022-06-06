The 16 Best Looks From the MTV Movie and TV Awards

On Sunday night, MTV hosted not one, but two Movie and TV Awards, one for scripted programming, the other for unscripted — meaning a mix of your favorite film, television, music and reality stars walked the red carpet.

Host Vanessa Hudgens went the custom route in Vera Wang, while other host Tayshia Adams opted for vintage Vivienne Westwood; Generation Award recipient Jennifer Lopez stunned in Mônot, while the cast of "Selling Sunset" embraced cutout looks. See all of the best fashion from the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in the gallery, below.

16 Gallery 16 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.