Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung's Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater

Photo: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for H&M

Listen, I know it's summer right now, and most of us would probably rather not think about being swathed in chenille. But this Alexa Chung cable-knit sweater look is just calling to me at the moment. Plus, now is a good time to think about stocking up on sweaters that are on seasonal discount. So let's unpack this outfit — which Chung wore during an outing in London in October 2021 — shall we?

For me, this look immediately evokes an iconic one Rory wore on season one of "Gilmore Girls" (if you know, you know), which of course makes it all the more appealing.

Photo: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for H&M

Easily the most impressive aspect of this look is that Chung is carrying a coffee (or, fine, tea — she's British, after all) and wearing head-to-toe white at the same time — without any obvious signs of a spill. A feat.

Another bold move: Chung chose to pair her cream-colored sweater with true, bright white pants. Most people would probably shy away from this clash of neutrals, but of course, she pulls it off with her usual effortlessness. She capped off the look with a striped red, white and blue tote and black boots.

Photo: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for H&M

In the gallery below, we've rounded up some cozy sweaters that are similar to Chung's. (And yes, some of them are on sale right now.)

