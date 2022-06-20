American Attitudes Is Hiring A Showroom Manager In New York, NY
American Attitudes, located in New York in the heart of the garment center, is a fast-paced leading women’s apparel company with multiple kids, junior, missy, and extended sized brands, and licensed collaborations. We are seeking a charismatic, highly motivated, and enthusiastic individual with a passion for fashion to join our expanding team as a Showroom Manager. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role and is a strong team player. The role has tremendous growth opportunity for the right candidate!
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following-
-Provide administrative support to the showroom- CEO, Business Managers/Account Exec, and other departments
-Maintain setup and organization of the showroom
-Handle all incoming samples, which includes photographing and cataloging
-Handle all incoming and outgoing mail, including pickup and drop off samples to retail partners
- Attend all meetings with the CEO and Business Managers and prepare PowerPoint recaps following each meeting
-Travel to Dallas & LA Market
-Involvement in development and merchandising meetings
Qualifications-
- Associate/Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- Minimum 2-3 years showroom management/assistant account manager experience
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and take direction
- Highly organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once
- Superior written & oral communication skills
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Suite- specifically Outlook, Excel & PowerPoint.
- BIG PLUS if you are well versed or familiar with Photoshop and Illustrator
- Strong understanding of fashion trends in the market
- Must be able to be in the office 5 days a week
To Apply: Please send your resume to candidates@americanattitudes.com, subject line Showroom Manager.