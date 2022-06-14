Great Outfits in Fashion History: Angela Bassett's TikTok-Worthy Leather Look

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The old adage that everything old is new again is perhaps never more true than when used in fashion. Sure, we may spend a decade or two mocking the sorts of things we wore back when, the things we swore we'd never touch again. But inevitably, time makes fools of us all. (See: Low-rise pants, butterfly clips, et al.)

No one loves to mine our sartorial pasts more than the Youths, those invaluable trend-drivers, and currently, they've got us all reconsidering the fashion of the late '90s and early aughts with fresh eyes. When I saw this photo of Angela Bassett at the 2001 premiere of her movie "Ruby's Bucket of Blood," I had to blink several times to convince myself it wasn't ripped from a recent press appearance. When combined, the matching leather pants and trench set, the silky cream blouse and the cool finishing touch of the beret all make for a viral-TikTok-worthy combo.

Perhaps it's getting too warm out for a fur-trimmed leather jacket, but a loose-fitting blouse is the perfect accompaniment to all your summer looks, from midi-skirts to denim cutoffs.

