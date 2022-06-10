Skip to main content

16 Flyaway Tamers and Edge Stylers to Help Your Hair Through Summer

For hair-care control freaks.
There's absolutely nothing wrong with a little bit (or a lot) of frizz. Flyaways, puffiness and rogue curls have all been known to contribute to — and even make — a hairstyle. But there are also moments when sleekness, smoothness and a general sense of control are top hairstyling priorities, like when it seems humidity has taken you hostage or when you simply need to get your hair off the back of your neck. Or maybe you're just a hair-care control freak (we don't judge). 

Smoothing, flyaway-negating hair care has been booming lately, with plenty of innovation when it comes to ingredients, formulas and application methods. There are scalp-health-enhancing flexible gels, featherlight serums, spray-on smoothers and plastic-free serum bars that cut clutter from your beauty routine. The most TikTok-viral of these frizz fighters even come housed in tubes with spoolie wands, making application as quick as swiping on a few coats of mascara. 

Whether you're going after the wet hair look we saw all over the Fall 2022 runways or simply trying to lay your edges or make your ponytail look Meghan-Markle-level-smooth, these frizz reducers, edge controllers and sleek-ifying serums can help you get there. Click through to see (and shop) our top picks.

