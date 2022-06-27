Skip to main content
The 23 Best Looks From the 2022 BET Awards

Can't-miss fashion, right this way.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The 2022 BET Awards filled our Sunday night with a much-appreciated dose of inspiring, joy-bringing fashion, at the end of yet another week in *gestures broadly*. It's hard to pick favorites, given that the options include Lizzo in custom Gucci, Keke Palmer in Conner Ives and Saucy Santana in Area. It didn't stop at the red carpet, either: Brandy surprised audiences with a performance, clad in Fall 2022 Diesel, for one. So, we'll let you decide — see some of the best looks from the 2022 BET Awards in the gallery below.

Saucy-Santana-Area-BET-Awards-Red-Carpet-2022-Best-Dressed-Celebrites-7
Lizzo-Gucci-BET-Awards-Red-Carpet-2022-Best-Dressed-Celebrites-1
BET-Awards-Red-Carpet-2022-Best-Dressed-Celebrites-3
23
Gallery
23 Images

