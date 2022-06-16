Sitting atop a horse, wearing a feathered headpiece and looking thoroughly regal, the iconic superstar is "poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace — and something a little bit extra."

Beyoncé for British Vogue July 2022. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/British Vogue

Beyoncé covers British Vogue's July 2022 issue — and it's truly a cover moment.

Sitting atop a Stetson horse, wearing a feathered headpiece by Harris Reed and looking thoroughly regal, the iconic superstar is "poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace — and something a little bit extra," as the publication puts it. Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, Beyoncé wears a full Alaïa ensemble, along with the Harris Reed and Vivienne H. Lake headpiece and earrings by Eddie Borgo. The cover look — as well as those in the accompanying shoot — was styled by British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and Beyoncé's personal stylist Marni Senofonte, with hair by Jawara, makeup by Sir John and nails by Miho Okawara.

Beyoncé for British Vogue. Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/British Vogue

Additional images see Beyoncé in luxurious "club kid" cosplay: She poses dripping in Schiaparelli gold sparkle, perched atop a giant disco ball in mega-platform shoes (another Harris Reed moment) and balancing on a motorcycle wearing black Junya Watanabe leather and lipstick. There are also some excellent Adidas x Ivy Park looks featured in the shoot.

Queen B herself had plenty of input in brainstorming the creative direction for the shoot, "club life during the last century's final quarter," as Enninful describes it in the accompanying cover story: "B wanted to play with fashion like never before, and as we swapped references (from the 1990s garage scene to '80s excess), talked hair and beauty, and got to know her team, a vision of glittering retro-futurism began to take shape."

The British Vogue figurehead writes about having a "candid dinner with Beyoncé," at her home on a Sunday night, during which he interviewed her about her current project, a "thrilling abundance of" new music, "what might be her most ambitious musical project to date." He also got to hear some of her forthcoming album, and recounts that thrilling experience for British Vogue readers.

The July 2022 issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on June 21, but in the meantime, to see the full shoot and read more of Enninful's Beyoncé interview, head to British Vogue online.

Homepage photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

