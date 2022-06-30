Great Outfits in Fashion History: Brandy in a Lustrous Light-Green Suit

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brandy has been many things throughout her lengthy career: R&B singer, actor, radio host and, now, rapper, after her surprise BET Awards performance over the weekend. She was also a big source of outfit and beauty inspiration for me in '90s, especially via her UPN sitcom "Moesha," but she was also wearing some pretty fun things in real life. One of her best red-carpet looks from the '90s has to be the spectacular silk suit she wore to the 1996 American Music Awards, where she won Favorite New Soul/R&B artist.

It's the most delightful shade of pastel green — let's call it metallic pistachio — and just looked lovely on her. Pale shades of green have also been gaining popularity over the last couple of years; they're surprisingly versatile and feel just right for summer. Shop a few shiny green pieces in the gallery below.

