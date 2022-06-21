Skip to main content

Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey Reunited at Armani's Spring 2023 Men's Show

Dear Armani PR team, "Bridgerton" fans the world over see you and appreciate you.
Milano m str S23 0795

Dear Armani PR team, "Bridgerton" fans the world over see you and appreciate you. We're referring, of course, to the mini-cast reunion between Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in the front row of the Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023 show in Milan on Monday. 

Regé-Jean Page and GA

The Duke of Hastings (who's the face of the brand's Code fragrance) and Lord Bridgerton were both attended the Milan Fashion Week event, and even had a little moment outside the venue.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jonathan Bailey

The Armani show drew other noteworthy attendees from outside the "Bridgerton"verse, including Scott Eastwood, Cole Anthony, Diego Boneta, Mads Mikkelsen and Lucas Bravo of "Emily in Paris," among others.

We appreciate a well-curated celebrity guest list, and particularly one that features arguably the two most...compelling...reasons to tune into each season of "Bridgerton" thus far. So, Armani PR team: Thank you for your service, especially as we await Polin's story. 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

superga-76-alexa
Fashion Week

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

Before we all head off to Paris next week.

By Julia MarzovillaSep 24, 2019
nadia-manjarrez-blue-wedding-dress-spring-2023-bridal-main
Style

The Spring 2023 Bridal Trends Feel Especially Celebratory

From dazzling crystal embellishments to a burst of colors to, yes, even more "Bridgerton."

By Fawnia Soo HooApr 18, 2022
pamela-anderson-chanel
Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson's Anti-'Baywatch' Moment Stole the Chanel Front Row Spotlight

The '90s icon was back to posing on a beach, though she traded in her red one-piece for a chic tweed suit.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 2, 2018
Giorgio Armani bks Z RS20 7059
Beauty

5 Standout Beauty Trends From Milan Fashion Week

See the hair and makeup that dominated the Italian Spring 2020 runways.

By Stephanie SaltzmanSep 23, 2019