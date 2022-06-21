Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey Reunited at Armani's Spring 2023 Men's Show

Dear Armani PR team, "Bridgerton" fans the world over see you and appreciate you.

Photo: Imaxtree

Dear Armani PR team, "Bridgerton" fans the world over see you and appreciate you. We're referring, of course, to the mini-cast reunion between Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in the front row of the Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023 show in Milan on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Armani

The Duke of Hastings (who's the face of the brand's Code fragrance) and Lord Bridgerton were both attended the Milan Fashion Week event, and even had a little moment outside the venue.

The Armani show drew other noteworthy attendees from outside the "Bridgerton"verse, including Scott Eastwood, Cole Anthony, Diego Boneta, Mads Mikkelsen and Lucas Bravo of "Emily in Paris," among others.

We appreciate a well-curated celebrity guest list, and particularly one that features arguably the two most...compelling...reasons to tune into each season of "Bridgerton" thus far. So, Armani PR team: Thank you for your service, especially as we await Polin's story.

