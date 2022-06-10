Britney Spears Wears Custom Versace For Her Wedding to Sam Asghari, Joy Momentarily Returns to the Universe

What a beautiful couple. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Well, folks… love is real. The Princess of Pop, Britney Jean Spears, has officially married her Slumber Party (justice for Tinashe) music video co-star and actor/fitness enthusiast, Sam Asghari.

We all know her previous romances: the dirtbag popstar, the disgusting paparazzo, the dancer and "rapper"-turned-father of her children (to name a few)… but any true fan of Spears knows that something feels different this time around. It's a post-conservatorship world for her, after all.

What's also different this time around is the fashion of it all. Now, I'm a firm believer that the Monique Lhuillier dresses she wore to marry Mr. PopoZão were are lot cuter than people give her credit for, but I digress. This time, she wore CUSTOM VERSACE. I repeat, CUSTOM VERSACE. Vogue got a first look at the gown.

This isn't the first time Spears has crossed paths with Donatella. She attended the brand's fashion show in 2002, and we were gifted what I believe to be one of her best looks of all time. Donatella has also been a proud #FreeBritney supporter, and you just *know* the conversations they've had behind closed doors must be juicier than a New Jersey tomato in the summer. (Given that I have a tattoo memorializing the moment, I would be remiss to not also mention — purely from a fashion/scientific standpoint — that she wore a wedding dress to perform with and mack on Madonna at the 2003 VMAs. It was a cute look, let alone an iconic performance!) (I'm also purposefully choosing to ignore "Vegas" because that man clearly has an issue with boundaries.)

Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Anyway, we've known since November 2021 that her dress was being designed by Donatella. It's now June 2022 — that means, for over half of a calendar year, 30-40% of my brain at any given moment has been dedicated to pondering what the dress will look like. We all know Britney loves fashion, and specifically posting incredible Instagram videos of herself in said fashions. We know she likes bodycon dresses, that she's not afraid of color, that she will always roll her shorts up a little, that she loves a print. It's not like Donatella would let her show up to the reception in bridal Soffes, but after months of waiting with bated breath, we now know what the dress actually looks like.

Vogue got all the exclusive details, which, again, good for her. The main dress of the evening was a body-skimming off-the-shoulder white gown, complete with an Angelina-rivaling leg slit and a satin-edged veil. The magazine reports that Britney changed into three other separate looks by Versace as the festivities went on: a black mini-dress, a two-toned outfit and a red mini dress (which all sound incredibly on-brand). Vogue also wrote that at the party, Paris Hilton and Britney sang "Stars Are Blind" together, which I would give my left leg for video of. Sam wore a tux by Versace as well, giving us a less nauseating version of a certain other recent celebrity wedding.

Our girl was also apparently dripping in diamonds: "Her look included round diamond and pear shaped drop earrings, a heart shaped diamond tennis necklace in white gold and an oval diamond tennis bracelet," per Vogue. All were from Stephanie Gottlieb.

Gottlieb also created Britney and Sam's custom bands. For Britney, the designer stacked two platinum bands to pair with her engagement ring, with diamonds coming in at just under 2 carats total weight per band. (An understated queen.) Sam opted for platinum as well, with Gottlieb creating two versions of designs he favored: one with a polished step edge, another with a beveled edge.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding bands. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Gottlieb

Her natural but glowing makeup was all by Charlotte Tilburry, confirmed by a press release from the brand. Charlotte's niece, Sofia Tilbury, did Britney's makeup the day of, being sure to keep her "signature bronzed smokey eye" (which I will personally say thank you for) and using a soft pink lipstick to match the decor of the venue. The specific products used include the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, the Beautiful Skin Liquid Foundation, the Beauty Highlighter Wand in Peachgasm, and the Pillow Talk Mascara.

Say what you will about the wedding, their relationship or whatever Britney posts, but if you're not the tiniest bit happy for her after the absolute hell that she has publicly gone through, I don't know what to tell you. And Sam, if you're reading this, know that if you hurt her, I will find you.

