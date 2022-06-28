Must Read: Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Cate Blanchett Named New Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Dakota Johnson covers Vanity Fair

Britt Hennemuth delivers an extensive profile on actor Dakota Johnson for the July/August cover of Vanity Fair. The interview begins as Johnson prepares for the Met Gala and discusses her genuine friendship with Alessandro Michele, designer of Gucci. "I don't feel he's elsewhere when I speak to him, which I feel most of the time when I speak to people that work in fashion," she says. Hennemuth paints a beautiful picture as she leads readers through a scene at the Malibu home Johnson shares with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Johnson also discusses her feelings toward the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, her redefining performance in last year's "The Lost Daughter" and the upcoming "Persuasion." {Vanity Fair}

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett named new Louis Vuitton house ambassador

Louis Vuitton has announced that the latest ambassador to represent the house is Cate Blanchett, saying the actor effortlessly represents the collection's themes of liberty, fantasy, grace, radiance and destiny. In the first series of photos, Blanchett is wearing the brand's latest High Jewelry collection. Blanchett says, "I am extremely excited to have this opportunity to collaborate with Louis Vuitton – a truly iconic House with an enormous cultural reach." {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge

Julee Wilson appointed executive director of BeautyUnited

Julee Wilson is leaving her former position as beauty director at Cosmopolitan, but will remain the publication's beauty editor-at-large as she takes on a new role at BeautyUnited, a nonprofit committed to diversifying the beauty industry. In a statement about the appointment, BeautyUnited Co-Founder Moj Mahdara cited Wilson's ability to "really help marshal resources and scale, and promote change for the next generation of beauty and wellness leaders." "There's an incredible amount of work to be done — especially within DEI, sustainability, economic development and beyond," said Wilson in a statement. "BeautyUnited is positioned to move the needle in all those realms and more…and [I] can't wait to help take this organization even higher." {Fashionista Inbox}

Homepage photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.