Skip to main content

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Cate Blanchett Named New Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

Plus, Julee Wilson appointed executive director of BeautyUnited.
Dakota Johnson on the cover of 'Vanity Fair'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Dakota Johnson covers Vanity Fair
Britt Hennemuth delivers an extensive profile on actor Dakota Johnson for the July/August cover of Vanity Fair. The interview begins as Johnson prepares for the Met Gala and discusses her genuine friendship with Alessandro Michele, designer of Gucci. "I don't feel he's elsewhere when I speak to him, which I feel most of the time when I speak to people that work in fashion," she says. Hennemuth paints a beautiful picture as she leads readers through a scene at the Malibu home Johnson shares with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Johnson also discusses her feelings toward the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, her redefining performance in last year's "The Lost Daughter" and the upcoming "Persuasion." {Vanity Fair}

Cate Blanchett for Louis Vuitton
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cate Blanchett named new Louis Vuitton house ambassador
Louis Vuitton has announced that the latest ambassador to represent the house is Cate Blanchett, saying the actor effortlessly represents the collection's themes of liberty, fantasy, grace, radiance and destiny. In the first series of photos, Blanchett is wearing the brand's latest High Jewelry collection. Blanchett says, "I am extremely excited to have this opportunity to collaborate with Louis Vuitton – a truly iconic House with an enormous cultural reach." {Fashionista Inbox}

Julee Wilson

Julee Wilson appointed executive director of BeautyUnited
Julee Wilson is leaving her former position as beauty director at Cosmopolitan, but will remain the publication's beauty editor-at-large as she takes on a new role at BeautyUnited, a nonprofit committed to diversifying the beauty industry. In a statement about the appointment, BeautyUnited Co-Founder Moj Mahdara cited Wilson's ability to "really help marshal resources and scale, and promote change for the next generation of beauty and wellness leaders." "There's an incredible amount of work to be done — especially within DEI, sustainability, economic development and beyond," said Wilson in a statement. "BeautyUnited is positioned to move the needle in all those realms and more…and [I] can't wait to help take this organization even higher." {Fashionista Inbox}

Homepage photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

lacma-gala-2018-red-carpet-16 crop
Style

Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson and More Showed Up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Their Best Gucci

Plus, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian coordinated in black.

By Dhani MauNov 5, 2018
dakota-johnson-gucci-bustier-new-york-film-festival-2021
Style

Oh My God, Dakota Johnson!

Empty head, no thoughts, just Dakota in Gucci.

By Tyler McCallSep 30, 2021
Beauty

Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef and Petra Collins Star in Gucci's Dreamy New Fragrance Campaign

Bloom serves as Alessandro Michele's first women's scent for the label.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 15, 2018
megan thee stallion 2020
News

Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'GQ,' What A Quick Vaccine Would Mean for Beauty

Plus, Nikki Ogunnaike is the new digital director at 'Harper's Bazaar'.

By Whitney BauckNov 16, 2020