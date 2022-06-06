Great Outfits in Fashion History: Danai Gurira in a Delightful Rosie Assoulin Matching Set

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There's a lot to love about Danai Gurira's style: Working with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, the actor and playwright has consistently pushed herself when it comes to her fashion, trying on up-and-coming designers, playing with new silhouettes and weaving a narrative with her sartorial choices — whether that means celebrating her African heritage in custom Head of State gown and fly whisk at the 2022 Met Gala or championing emerging New York brands on the red carpet in 2017. In the latter case, it was a then-three-year-old label by the name of Rosie Assoulin, which was growing as an industry favorite but still building its celebrity roster. Gurira wore it to the Tonys the previous year, and returned to it for the 2017 NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala, giving us an excellent look that pretty much embodies summer.

Gurira picked the quintessential summer outfit — a matching set — from Rosie Assoulin's Spring 2017 collection for the event, a halter top and maxi skirt in colorful, umbrella-inspired stripes. She found a red-orange Mark Cross bag that complemented the beachy palette of her clothing, and finished off the look with a pair of silver metallic Sergio Rossi pointed-toe pumps.

Take a note from Gurira and try a playful matching set this summer. Shop some of our favorites in the gallery, below.

