Designer Revival Is Hiring A Social Media Specialist In New York, NY

Designer Revival is a luxury resale company specializing in pre-owned designer, vintage & contemporary clothing, and accessories. Designer Revival was one of the very first consignment stores in New York City and has now been a neighborhood mainstay for over 30 years. With a meticulously curated collection and personalized service for each and every customer and consignor, it is truly an NYC trendsetter’s best-kept secret.

We are seeking a social media specialist with a passion for social media strategy, content creation, and designer/vintage fashion. The Social Media Specialist & Content Creator is tasked with managing social media on Designer Revival Instagram and TikTok accounts along with leading social content creation in partnership with our team.



Candidates must have experience with TikTok and Instagram and creating TikTok and Instagram Reels content for women’s fashion. Experience with designer resale and vintage is a plus. Experience with styling is a plus.



This role can be part-time or full-time compensated hourly.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Social Media Management

- Manage Instagram & TikTok business accounts including content creation, posting frequency & community engagement & management

- Research industry and competitor trends and suggest new strategy and content ideas

- Develop and deploy growth & engagement strategies

- Report on weekly / monthly social performance / engagement



Content Creation & Content Management

- Manager live-stream shopping via app and Instagram Live

- Lead and manage on-going weekly / monthly content strategies and cross-channel content posting

- Collaborate with Designer Revival marketing team to plan & execute content creation

- Create on-going content for Instagram (stories, reels, grid) & TikTok

- Research and identify influencers for brand collaborations

- Craft content that is consistent with Designer Revival brand positioning, mission, and values



EXPERIENCE

- Social media experience with a fashion brand ideal and/or experience with influencer marketing management

- Experience producing creative video content for social media - primarily Instagram & TikTok

- Demonstrated proficiency using video editing apps & software

- Ability to work in a creative, fast-paced environment

- Excellent communication and organizational skills with innate attention to detail

- Possesses a strong work ethic and willingness to take initiative and be proactive

- Ability to work independently on projects and collaborate as a strong team member

- Must be able to work onsite / Upper East Side store



Application Question(s):

- Please include your Instagram and/or TikTok personal handle and/or handles of businesses you've managed social media for.



Email: info@designerrevival.com