Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elle Fanning's Super-Sweet Floral Mini

She's a shining example of what it looks like to have fun with fashion.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elle Fanning has been a style superstar since before she was even old enough to have a drivers' license, regularly topping best-dressed lists and serving as a shining example of what it looks like to have fun with fashion. She excels at committing to a theme for her appearances that ties back to the project she's promoting, and no one dominates the steps at Cannes quite like her. In fact, she proved her festival circuit bonafides at the tender age of 12, appearing at the 2010 Venice Film Festival to premiere her first Sofia Coppola movie, "Somewhere."

Fanning arrived in a darling dress from Marc Jacobs' Resort 2011 collection, a strapless mini with a sweetheart neckline dotted in sage green and sky blue flowers. (It's also very reminiscent of his Spring 2012 collection at Louis Vuitton, a personal favorite).

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She kept things super simple, accessorizing with a cocktail ring and a pair of metallic Mary Jane pumps, also by Marc Jacobs.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Something Fanning and her styling team have always excelled at is playing with fashion while still staying age-appropriate; here, they keep the beauty look sweet, with a swept-back ponytail and a bare face featuring just a cleaned up brow and stained lip. Perfection!

I'll be scouring secondhand sites for looks from this Marc Jacobs collection, but until I can get my paws on something, I'll be stealing inspiration from Fanning by using a lip stain all summer long.

