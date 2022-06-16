Emilia George Is Hiring A Director Of Omnichannel Sales And Brand Partnerships In New York, NY
The successful candidate is responsible for the overall sales strategy and driving sales targets of Emilia George, building and managing brand partnerships, and building a customer-driven sales experience, all while being a steward of Emilia George. This role is part of the founding team at Emilia George.
PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Drives towards the achievement of maximum sales and growth in line with company vision and values;
- Manage Emilia George boutique in Tribeca and is aware of what is happening with all whole accounts throughout the day;
- Understand industry-specific trends and landscapes; Provides input on strategic
objectives for the store and sets priorities;
- Lead wholesale business for Emilia George as a brand as a multi-brand boutique.
- Produce and lead the discussion of action plans with the CEO on a monthly-basis
that will yield positive results;
- Effectively communicate value propositions through presentations and proposals.
- Develops understanding of and analyzes internal and external customer behaviors,
trends, and preferences, adjusting processes and standards accordingly (e.g., focus programs);
- Oversees all aspects of merchandise and communications with merchants and vendor partners (e.g., presentation, returns, damages);
- Establishes well-thought-out plans and manages the execution of plans, anticipating and adjusting for risks and roadblocks;
- Be extremely knowledgeable and well-versed about the brand and founder's story and be ready to represent the CEO at events, travels, and interviews on the short notice;
- Be a team player and willing to pick up additional work
- Exhibits Emilia George's culture and values, and creates a friendly, upbeat atmosphere where customer service is consistent with Emilia George standards;
- Partners with Client Development, Brand Experience, Restaurants, Merchants, and Brands to deliver an extraordinary customer experience;
- Proactively builds positive and productive relationships with vendors, customers, merchants, etc;
- Eventually builds a cohesive customer service-driven team, overseeing customer service efforts and escalations;
- Seeks to help others by identifying and meeting the needs of the customers, partners, and the community;
- Resolves conflicts as soon as they arise, finding common ground and settling disputes fairly and with minimal disruption;
- Serves as a role model for interns and future recruits by establishing and adhering to high ethical standards
Qualifications:
- University degree in business management, marketing, fashion merchandising and related fields;
- At least five years of experience in the fashion industry, preferably in wholesale, marketing, and business development area;
- Extensive network in the fashion industry;
- Proven track record of achieving sales goals;
- Team leadership experience
Benefits:
- We offer medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and a non-matching 401(k), as well as expense account and other perks;
- The pay range for this position is $70,000 - $95,000; however, pay offered may vary depending on job-related knowledge, skills, and experience;
- This position is part of the founding team and will be eligible for employee option pool.
To Apply: Please visit here - https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3119440153/
Emilia George is a fast-growing fashion startup headquartered in Tribeca, New York City. Emilia George is an equal opportunity employer.