The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in May

Including multi-tasking skin care that helps simplify our routines, new makeup favorites and fragrances we can't get enough of.

Photo: Courtesy of Ami Colé

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Team Fashionista is clearly ready to kick off summer, and that applies to our beauty routines, too: We've spent the last month trying out new warm-weather makeup, skin-smoothing body scrubs, de-frizzing hair products and breakout-thwarting treatments. And we're feeling pretty pumped about telling you about all of them.

This month's top beauty and wellness picks also include multi-tasking skin care that helps simplify our routines, new makeup favorites and fragrances we can't get enough of. Click through to see (and shop) them all.

19 Gallery 19 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.