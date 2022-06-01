Skip to main content

The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in May

Including multi-tasking skin care that helps simplify our routines, new makeup favorites and fragrances we can't get enough of.
ami-cole-mascara-main

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Team Fashionista is clearly ready to kick off summer, and that applies to our beauty routines, too: We've spent the last month trying out new warm-weather makeup, skin-smoothing body scrubs, de-frizzing hair products and breakout-thwarting treatments. And we're feeling pretty pumped about telling you about all of them.

This month's top beauty and wellness picks also include multi-tasking skin care that helps simplify our routines, new makeup favorites and fragrances we can't get enough of. Click through to see (and shop) them all.

Zitsticka Face Map
elf putty blush
necessaire-the-neck-serum
19
Gallery
19 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Curaprox Be You Toothpaste in Watermelon
body-tph-softer-than-a-mutha-body-butter
elta md sunscreen
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

milk-rise-mascara-promo
Beauty

The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in February

Including high-tech skin care devices, a slew of multi-tasking moisturizers and new makeup finds.

By Stephanie SaltzmanMar 1, 2022
ami-cole-promo
Beauty

The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in May

Including cream and oil (yes, oil!) blushes, potent brightening serums and sunscreens we can't wait to wear every single day this summer.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJun 1, 2021
r-co-on-a-cloud-horiz
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

Including delightful spring candles, reparative hair treatments and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try.

By Stephanie SaltzmanApr 1, 2021
supernal-illumine-oil-promo
Beauty

The 21 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in June

Including an under-$10 mascara that seems far more expensive, innovative sunscreens and a nostalgic fragrance that's a compliment magnet.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJul 1, 2021