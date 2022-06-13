Fleur du Mal Is Hiring A Client Services Liaison In New York, NY
The Client Services Liaison will support the ecomm and retail teams and work directly under the Retail + Client Experience Manager to ensure Fleur customers have the most elevated and seamless shopping experience possible. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, love for the Fleur brand, experience in customer service and a desire to learn.
This is a full time work from home coordinator position until we can safely work at our NYC studio again. Applicants should be NYC based and should be flexible to working in person when the need arises.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with fulfillment team to ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner
- Escalate any stock or logistics issues to Client Experience Manager
- Work across Shopify, RLM and WMS to ensure inventory is accurately reflected online
- Keep customer and order notes up to date and organized for all team members
- Maintain shipping claims and claims notes for lost and missing customer packages
- Develop collaborative, positive working relationships with Client Servieces team and retail teams at our boutiques
- Review web returns are ensure they are received correctly
- Respond to customer inquiries across email, chat, SMS and phone channels
- Work with customers in a friendly and professional manner at all times
- Understand the nuances of the Fleur du Mal brand, ultimately be the epitome of a Fleur Girl (or guy) at heart
Job Requirements:
- Minimum 1 year experience in customer service, retail, and/or hospitality for a contemporary to high end fashion brand or service
- Serious written and verbal communication chops, elevated and confident phone etiquette and speech
- A love for interacting with people and solving problems
- Ability to take initiative and multi-task
- Strong sense of urgency and compassion when dealing with client issues
- Positive team player able to develop productive relationships with co-workers
- Excited to work at a fast-growing fashion company
Please email talent@fleurdumal.com with a cover letter and resume. Please include "Client Services Liaison Application" in the email subject.
We're always looking for amazing, hard working, talented people to join our team. For general inquiries, please send your resume and cover letter to talent@fleurdumal.com to inquire about open positions.
