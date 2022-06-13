Fleur du Mal Is Hiring A Client Services Liaison In New York, NY

The Client Services Liaison will support the ecomm and retail teams and work directly under the Retail + Client Experience Manager to ensure Fleur customers have the most elevated and seamless shopping experience possible. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, love for the Fleur brand, experience in customer service and a desire to learn.



This is a full time work from home coordinator position until we can safely work at our NYC studio again. Applicants should be NYC based and should be flexible to working in person when the need arises.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with fulfillment team to ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner

Escalate any stock or logistics issues to Client Experience Manager

Work across Shopify, RLM and WMS to ensure inventory is accurately reflected online

Keep customer and order notes up to date and organized for all team members

Maintain shipping claims and claims notes for lost and missing customer packages

Develop collaborative, positive working relationships with Client Servieces team and retail teams at our boutiques

Review web returns are ensure they are received correctly

Respond to customer inquiries across email, chat, SMS and phone channels

Work with customers in a friendly and professional manner at all times

Understand the nuances of the Fleur du Mal brand, ultimately be the epitome of a Fleur Girl (or guy) at heart

Job Requirements:

Minimum 1 year experience in customer service, retail, and/or hospitality for a contemporary to high end fashion brand or service

Serious written and verbal communication chops, elevated and confident phone etiquette and speech

A love for interacting with people and solving problems

Ability to take initiative and multi-task

Strong sense of urgency and compassion when dealing with client issues

Positive team player able to develop productive relationships with co-workers

Excited to work at a fast-growing fashion company

Please email talent@fleurdumal.com with a cover letter and resume. Please include "Client Services Liaison Application" in the email subject.



We're always looking for amazing, hard working, talented people to join our team. For general inquiries, please send your resume and cover letter to talent@fleurdumal.com to inquire about open positions.



