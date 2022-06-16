Ford Models Is Hiring An Assistant In Los Angeles

This is a fast-paced position supporting the Booking Agents who value thoroughness, agility, and a can-do attitude as well as someone who is passionate about being great at their job!

Ford Models, Inc. is searching for a LA-based Assistant who is highly organized and is self-motivated. This role will be to offer support including (but not limited to) general administration duties, booking travel/accommodations, coordinating schedules, organizing events, conducting research, and improving office systems. A successful candidate will be self-motivated, quick-thinking, flexible, collaborative, and able to juggle multiple and diverse responsibilities with a strong emphasis on organization and an unwavering attention to detail at all times. This is a demanding and fast-moving position that requires someone who is able to exercise good judgment and who takes significant initiative. This is a fast-paced position supporting the Booking Agents who value thoroughness, agility, and a can-do attitude as well as someone who is passionate about being great at their job!

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Team-player and proactive and proficient problem-solver. Collaborative and positive attitude.

Excellent time management skills; ability to prioritize key projects.

Ability to work well under pressure, and perform daily duties with minimal supervision

Strong organizational skills and the ability to pay close attention to detail while handling multiple, simultaneous projects with deadlines

Ability to thrive under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.

Ability to handle sensitive matters and exercise sound judgment, discretion and confidentiality.

Proven success prioritizing work and maintaining composure in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and willingness to take direction.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Experience within beauty, fashion, entertainment, PR, or agency environment. Desire to become agent.

Self-motivated determined individual who takes initiative and is able to remain professional.

Comfortable with ambiguity and working in an ever-changing environment

To Apply: Please send your resume to tmackey@fordmodels.com.

ABOUT FORD MODELS, INC.

Founded in 1946 by its namesakes, Eileen and Jerry Ford, FORD Models pioneered a new kind of global industry based on beauty. Starting out of their New York City home, Eileen and Jerry established a company and brand that launched and defined the modeling industry; as the agency renowned for innovating model management, FORD is the most recognized and respected name in the history of modeling. Today, FORD Models is at the forefront of the cultural conversation, representing fashion talent around the world, operating where culture meets creativity. With its main headquarters located in New York City, and with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and São Paulo, FORD continues to innovate and influence the industries of modeling and fashion.