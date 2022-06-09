Great Outfits in Fashion History: Frank Ocean's Yellow Suit at the 2013 Grammys

At that time, there was no hipper artist than Ocean, and no hipper fashion brand than Band of Outsiders.

Over the years, Frank Ocean has mastered the elusively cool celebrity persona: The beloved musician's albums, interviews and public appearances are few and far between, but every time he does step back into the spotlight, it's a special moment, made even more special by a perfect outfit.

One of these special, joy-sparking moments was his performance at the 2013 Grammy Awards, even though it was best viewed on mute. (For whatever reason, the rendition of "Forrest Gump" did not work; Ocean himself called the performance "absolute shit.") Visually, though, it was great, beginning with a video of Ocean running up a desert road in a striped terry headband and yellow suit; the real Ocean then comes into frame wearing the same look, the running clip still playing below the waist.

In 2013, there was no hipper artist than Ocean and no hipper fashion brand than Band of Outsiders, who created the look (and put Ocean in one of its famous polaroid campaigns shortly thereafter). It was a time when men weren't really taking risks on the red carpet, making anything other than a black suit stand out that much more. Emblematic of founder/designer Scott Sternberg's preppy-retro sensibility and that era's Wes Anderson-tinged hipster (or "indie sleaze") aesthetic, the look was an exciting choice.

I also think the happy, summery yellow hue helped to neutralize the stink of the actual performance. If you would also like to try out some similar chromatic sorcery this summer, shop some yellow staples in the gallery below.

