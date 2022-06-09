Must Read: New Fund Aims to Combat Fashion's Climate Impact, Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Launches at Sephora

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

A new fund aims to combat fashion's climate impact

A new fund, with backing from brands such as H&M and Lululemon, aims to tackle fashion's climate impact, reports Sarah Kent for Business of Fashion. Relying on $250 million in corporate and philanthropic donations, the fund is a blended finance strategy designed to "de-risk and scale solutions to decarbonise [sic] the industry." Philanthropic funds will be allocated toward pursuing new innovations, while corporate donations will go toward scaling up "proven solutions," notes Kent. {Business of Fashion}

Haus Labs re-brands, launches at Sephora

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs has undergone a re-brand and has launched at Sephora with seven new, improved product categories (in a variety of shades, bringing the total assortment to 90 SKUs) that fall under the retailer's "Clean at Sephora" umbrella. "I always wanted to partner with Sephora," Lady Gaga told Harpers Bazaar's Tiffany Dodson. "I...love Sephora as a company — the people who work there are really nice and they really believe in what we do, which means a lot to me — they're our number one fan." {Harper's Bazaar}

Sharon Chuter and Pull Up for Change launch new 'Make It Black' campaign

Sharon Chuter and Pull Up for Change have re-launched the "Make It Black" campaign for the third season, bringing in new brand partners to "continue to shift perceptions around what it means to be Black and raise funds for emerging Black founders." This iteration of "Make It Black" includes seven brand partners: Black Radiance, CoverGirl, E.l.f., Hairitage, Sheamoisture, TPH by Taraji and UOMA By Sharon C. The limited-edition products will be available throughout the month of June exclusively at Walmart and via the participating brands' websites. {Fashionista inbox}

Jennifer Behr partners with Jenny Cipoletti

Jennifer Behr and Jenny Cipoletti have partnered on a limited-edition jewelry and hair accessories collection. The eight pieces — which are inspired by various travel destinations and incorporate florals and filigree — are available beginning on Thursday at JenniferBehr.com, with prices starting at $198. {Fashionista inbox}

7 Gallery 7 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.