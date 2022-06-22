Gelato Pique USA & SNIDEL Online and In-Store Sample Sale - NYC - 6/24 - 6/26

About Gelato Pique USA

Gelato Pique USA is the American branch of the internationally recognized Japanese luxury loungewear brand for women and men, with over 80 stores worldwide. We opened our first American storefront in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City in 2018. Gelato Pique is known for its ultra-soft premium fabrics and charming designs, many involving iconic characters like Snoopy and Mario. Its mission is to bring its superior comfort and adorable style to an audience eager for it.



About the Gelato Pique Sample Sale

Gelato Pique USA is holding an up to 80% off sample sale in its Lower East Side, Manhattan store and official website. It requires a sign-up to our website's mailing list for access and will be on these dates:



June 24th: 3PM - 8PM

June 25th: 11AM - 5PM

June 26th: 11AM - 5PM



More information can be found here: https://gelatopique.us/pages/sample-sale-landing-page

About SNIDEL

SNIDEL is a women's contemporary apparel label launched in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan with the concept of "Street Formal" and has since evolved into "Glamour Fashion". SNIDEL'S collection is dedicated to trendy silhouettes with classic Japanese traditional design. It offers high-end styles made of high-quality materials with differing price ranges for accessibility. Since the opening of its flagship store in NYC at the end of 2018, SNIDEL has been featured in US media such as HypeBae, Harpers Bizarre, Marie Claire, and more.



About the SNIDEL Sample Sale

SNIDEL is holding an up to 80% off sample sale in its Lower East Side, Manhattan store and official website. It requires a sign-up to our website's mailing list for access and will be on these dates:



June 24: 3PM - 8PM

June 25: 12PM - 6PM

June 26: 12PM - 6PM



More information can be found here: https://snidel.us/pages/sample-sale