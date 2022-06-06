Must Read: How Gen Z Is Falling Into Debt, The 'Antwerp Six' Reunite

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How Gen Z is falling into debt

For Elle, Andrea Cheng explores the ways in which TikTok, fast-fashion culture and BNPL (buy now, pay later) options like Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay are sending Gen Z into debt. "What makes using BNPL so irresistible and more appealing than, say, a credit card is that virtually anyone (with a bank account, that is) can take advantage of it, regardless of whether you have bad credit — or any credit at all," writes Cheng. "So, it's easy to see why Gen Z, a demographic that may not have access to credit cards, but, for the first time in their lives, have spending power, are a natural target." {Elle}

The 'Antwerp Six' reunite

Five members of the "Antwerp Six" — Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene and Marina Yee — came together for a rare reunion to answer students' questions about the fashion industry, reports Business of Fashion. The group, which assembled as Van Beirendonck retires from his post as head of the fashion department at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, discussed the pressures of being a designer and remaining true to oneself. {Business of Fashion}

New York State's legislative sessions wrapped with fashion-related bills stalled

New York State's legislative sessions wrapped last week, and some fashion-related bills remain stalled, reports Kaley Roshitsh for WWD. The "Fashion Workers Act," a bill banning PFAS in common apparel, the "Fashion Act" (or Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act) as well as the "Fabric Act" all remain on hold. {WWD}

The New York Times catches up with Nikki Walton of CurlyNikki

Sandra E. Garcia interviewed Nikki Walton, the blogger, author and advocate behind CurlyNikki, for The New York Times. Walton recounts how, in 2013, she had a "what-does-it-all-mean moment" and put the work she had been doing in the beauty industry to advance the natural hair movement on pause. Now a spirituality podcaster, Walton has a new deal with Spotify, and "sees her move into wellness and spirituality as the next logical step of the work she started back in 2005, when she was posting her thoughts on natural hair in online forums," writes Garcia. {The New York Times}

