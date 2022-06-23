Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwen Stefani's Fuzzy Blue Bikini Top

Photo: Brenda Chase/Stringer

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the '90s and 2000s, Gwen Stefani's approach to style was similar to her and her band No Doubt's approach to music: She borrowed from a variety of cultures (including ones she maybe shouldn't have) and subcultures to create a look that was all her own. One of mainstream music's most fearless dressers, the punk princess's looks during that heavily referenced period were truly memorable, if a bit chaotic at times.

For instance, who can forget the blue fur bikini — with hair to match — she wore to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards? The top, hair and face gems are the focal points, but there's also a lot going on below the waist, like a futuristic black skirt worn over baggy pants and very tall platform flip-flops. Stefani told Vogue the look was inspired by Judy Jetson. I don't remember Jetson being a raver, but I sort of get it.

As the temperatures hit uncomfortable heights this summer, you might find yourself reaching for a fun, serotonin-boosting bikini top, too. Whether or not you're headed to a body of water, shop some cute options below.

8 Gallery 8 Images

