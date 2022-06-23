Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwen Stefani's Fuzzy Blue Bikini Top

...and matching hair.
gwen stefani 1998 vmas

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the '90s and 2000s, Gwen Stefani's approach to style was similar to her and her band No Doubt's approach to music: She borrowed from a variety of cultures (including ones she maybe shouldn't have) and subcultures to create a look that was all her own. One of mainstream music's most fearless dressers, the punk princess's looks during that heavily referenced period were truly memorable, if a bit chaotic at times.

For instance, who can forget the blue fur bikini — with hair to match — she wore to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards? The top, hair and face gems are the focal points, but there's also a lot going on below the waist, like a futuristic black skirt worn over baggy pants and very tall platform flip-flops. Stefani told Vogue the look was inspired by Judy Jetson. I don't remember Jetson being a raver, but I sort of get it.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gwen stefani 1998 vmas 2

As the temperatures hit uncomfortable heights this summer, you might find yourself reaching for a fun, serotonin-boosting bikini top, too. Whether or not you're headed to a body of water, shop some cute options below. 

tom ford Small
aritzia Small
abercrombie Small
8
Gallery
8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

madonna 1995 vmas
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Madonna in Tom Ford for Gucci at the 1995 VMAs

It was the night she delivered the infamous line, "Courtney Love's in dire need of attention right now."

By Dhani MauNov 4, 2021
naomi cambell 1997 vmas (1)
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Campbell in a Sparkly Versace Mini Dress at the 1997 VMAs

You would be staring at her, too.

By Dhani MauOct 1, 2020
mariah carey vmas 1997 c
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mariah Carey at the 1997 VMAs

We don't talk enough about Carey's '90s looks.

By Dhani MauApr 16, 2020
jennifer-lopez-1998-vmas
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Lopez as a Chic Cowboy at the 1998 VMAs

The look was in a very of-the-moment shade of creamy butter.

By Dara PrantAug 24, 2020