IHPR IS HIRING FOR AN INFLUENCER COORDINATOR IN NY OR LA

Creative communications agency, IHPR, is looking for an experienced coordinator candidate to join our Influencer division from the NY or LA office. Our Influencer team works closely across the agency to support overall PR, marketing and brand initiatives. This position reports to the Senior Manager and Associate Directors of Influencer Relations. If interested, please submit your resume to jobs@ihpr.us. We ask that only those candidates with the qualified experience listed below apply.



IHPR represents a variety of the leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, jewelry and beauty categories. We offer a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 10 hours of paid volunteer time per month, Summer Fridays and more. We value diversity, equality and inclusion within our team and in our work with our clients. To learn more about IHPR and our work, visit us on Instagram at @ihprteam.



The Influencer Coordinator will:

● Create weekly status call agendas, timelines, and execution documents to ensure seamless campaign execution

● Record and distribute call notes, ensuring all parties are privy to next steps

● Spearhead daily account administrative duties: tracking coverage/placements, clipping/servicing placements to clients, weekly/monthly client reports, updating and maintaining contact lists

● Work with internal teams to develop program strategy and influencer creative briefs

● Craft strategic target lists that fit with our brand’s aesthetic, campaign goals and KPIs

● Understand campaign KPIs and source talent utilizing internal tools in order to meet client needs

● Creatively and proactively engage influencers and advocates to drive brand conversations and advocacy.

● Assist Influencer Managers with discovery, outreach, negotiation, live post monitoring, and reporting for both paid and organic campaigns

● Work with Influencer Managers to assist in building deliverables and talent recommendations

● Research industry trends and share learnings with influencer team, staying aware of platform updates

● Collaborate with Influencer Managers on campaign performance - identifying, reaching out to, and collaborating with a targeted set of influencers – with focus on testing different content types, influencer types, and platforms. Programs include both paid and gifted collaborations.

● Work closely within the Influencer Team and help develop and manage influencer initiatives in digital space: strategy, planning, contract negotiation & implementation of new launches, collaborations and events.

● Oversee all product shipping for creative mailers, inventory and product selects. Assist with ordering products, creating unique discount codes, and tracking results.

● Support company’s social media channels with content calendars, story ideation, formatting clips, drafting captions and presenting to the partners.

● Oversee, mentor, train and manage a team of interns



Qualifications

● 1-2 years experience working in influencer marketing;

● 1+ year experience in social media marketing

● The ideal candidate has a strong pulse on the social media landscape and a variety of platforms with an interest in fashion, lifestyle and wellness. Understands the role social, influencers and digital media play in the growth, development, and marketing of our brands;

● Exceptional attention to detail while managing multiple simultaneous projects and deadlines;

● Effective communication, project management, and time management skills, with the ability to efficiently prioritize tasks; ability to take direction and work collaboratively with various team members across the agency.

● Strong research, writing and editing skills; data-oriented

● Good interpersonal and communication skills, along with the ability to work effectively across teams.

● Proactive problem-solving skills; ability to anticipate obstacles and quickly pivot

● Good listener who takes direction well and is receptive to feedback from colleagues and clients

● Collaborative and excited by a challenge with a curiosity that fuels action