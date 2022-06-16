IHPR IS HIRING FOR AN INFLUENCER SENIOR DIRECTOR IN LA

Creative communications agency, IHPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to lead our Influencer Relations division from the LA office. Our Influencer team works closely across the agency to support overall PR, marketing and brand initiatives. The ideal candidate has an excellent track record of executing successful and creative paid and organic influencer campaigns and can lead and mentor a team. We are seeking a candidate with a minimum of 6-8 years Influencer experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry at an agency.



IHPR represents a variety of the leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, jewelry and beauty categories. We offer a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 10 hours of paid volunteer time per month, Summer Fridays and more. We value diversity, equality and inclusion within our team and in our work with our clients. To learn more about IHPR and our work, visit us on Instagram at @ihprteam.



If interested, please submit your resume to jobs@ihpr.us.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Mentor, train and manage a bi-coastal team based out of our LA and NY offices;

- Oversee all Influencer strategy ideation and implementation for IHPR’s roster of clients, ranging from niche to luxury to commercial brands, in the lifestyle, fashion and beauty space;

- Participate in new business meetings, proposals and presentations

- Demonstrate strong analytical skills and source tools to effectively track and measure success of influencer initiatives, as well as advise strategic optimization recommendations

- Establish and evolve best practices across influencer campaigns and teams; support digital skill building of teams

- Oversee paid Influencer partnerships for campaigns from start to finish: strategy ideation, budget management and tracking, negotiations with influencers and talent, contract execution and KPI measurement;

- Stay current with best practices, trends, and industry standards related to Influencer Marketing, PR and social media;

- Maintain knowledge of current news, cultural climate, thought leaders and entertainment industry key players;

- Establish guidelines for your teammates working with influencers.

- Be responsible for a team of highly skilled Influencer marketers; continue to further their career growth and establish an expansive and forward thinking team mentality.

- Act as a thought leader within the company and an authority on the ever-changing social media landscape; Stay current with the latest developments in the influencer marketing space, educating clients and internal teams of new tools, technologies, and opportunities.

- Work alongside division Directors as an integral member of IHPR’s senior leadership team to support overall staff growth and promote an inclusive company culture;

- Shown experience in leading teams to complete programs with a blend of strong time management, leadership, team building, mentoring and client relation skills;



QUALIFICATIONS:

- 6-10 years of Influencer marketing experience;

- 4+ years experience managing a team and mentoring staff;

- Have significant experience in leading influencer marketing teams and running the execution of influencer campaigns for both large and small organizations.

- Proven relationships with micro to macro influencers with track record of successful paid and unpaid campaign coverage;

- Strong ability to manage a range of client needs and personalities;

- Exceptional attention to detail while managing multiple simultaneous projects with excellent communication, project management, and time management skills;

- Good interpersonal and communication skills, along with the ability to work effectively across teams;

- An entrepreneurial spirit and desire to continuously find ways to improve efficiencies and team practices;

- Strategic thinking with confidence in decision-making abilities;

- Demonstrated expertise in the social media space and an enjoyment of the fast-paced nature of VIP and influencer landscapes;