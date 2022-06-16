IHPR IS HIRING FOR AN INFLUENCER SENIOR MANAGER IN NY OR LA

Creative communications agency, IHPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to fill a Senior Manager role in our Influencer division from the LA or NY office. Our Influencer team works closely across the agency to support overall PR, marketing and brand initiatives. The ideal candidate has excellent working relationships in place with micro to macro influencers, talent management and publicists, and can lead and mentor junior staff. We are seeking a candidate with a minimum of 4-5 years of Influencer marketing experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry at an agency.



If interested, please submit your resume to jobs@ihpr.us.



IHPR represents a variety of the leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, jewelry and beauty categories. We offer a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 10 hours of paid volunteer time per month, Summer Fridays and more. We value diversity, equality and inclusion within our team and in our work with our clients. To learn more about IHPR and our work, visit us on Instagram at @ihprteam.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Support with strategy, development and execution of Influencer activations for our portfolio of clients

● Establish and foster relationships with key influencers, talent managers and agents, consistently identifying and cultivating new communities to engage with our brands;

● Responsible for ensuring that all Influencer campaigns launch on time, often against tight timelines, and deliver to meet client expectations

● Execute paid influencer partnerships for campaigns from start to finish: target lists, strategy ideation, negotiations with influencers and/or their representatives, budget management, contract execution, KPI measurements, etc;

● Create comprehensive reporting on all campaigns, with the ability to track and analyze data driven results, callout key learnings and suggest recommendations for the future.

● Re-allocate/strategize as needed to achieve success and present results to management.

● Perform competitive analysis, industry research, and continually assess best practices and KPIs in a consistently changing landscape

● Conduct outreach and craft strategic pitches to influencers for organic product seedings, creative mailers, events, and paid programs.

● Mentor, train and manage influencer coordinators and assistants.

● Identify new and emerging content creators across all social platforms. (specifically Instagram and TikTok) to engage with on behalf of our clients to maintain their relevancy and increase visibility for them in the marketplace.

● Help build affinity and loyalty for our brands within the influencer community.

● Spearhead daily account management duties: consistent client communication, ownership of timelines, etc.

● Prepare and present influencer strategies and briefs to internal teams and clients.

● Partner with cross-functional teams on PR and marketing campaigns, launches, events and more.

● Brainstorm new, creative approaches to influencer campaigns.



QUALIFICATIONS:

- 4-5 years of Influencer marketing experience;

- 2+ years experience managing and mentoring staff;

- Strong ability to manage a range of client needs and personalities;

- Exceptional attention to detail while managing multiple simultaneous projects with excellent communication, project management, and time management skills;

- Good interpersonal and communication skills, along with the ability to work effectively across teams;

- Agile and collaborative working style - demonstrated ability to work against tight timelines and part of cross-discipline agency and client teams

- Excellent verbal and written communications skills as well as an ability to develop and present compelling client proposals

- Strategic thinking with confidence in decision-making abilities;

- Demonstrated expertise in the social media space and an enjoyment of the fast-paced nature of influencer landscapes;