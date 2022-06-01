Skip to main content
JADE Swim Is Hiring A Motivated Sales Account Executive - Remote Position

This is an experience to led our in house sales efforts working directly with buyers and our showroom. This position is remote with the ability to work wherever preferred.
JADE Swim Ava Bandeau - Bare Minimum & All In One Melon Sheen

JADE Swim is seeking an experienced, highly motivated Sales Account Executive to join our team. This is an experience to led our in house sales efforts working directly with buyers and our showroom. This position is remote with the ability to work wherever preferred.

About Us:
International women’s swimwear brand sold at a variety of department stores, major online retailers and various boutiques. Founded in 2016 by fashion editor Brittany Kozerski - the line currently has teams in LA, NY, London & Palm Beach.

Responsibilities
***remote position - open to any candidate regardless of location

  • Work with our wholesale partners to ensure orders are confirmed, cleared to ship, delivered, invoiced for, etc.
  • Keep track and secure deposit payments, remaining balance payments and invoice NET accounts
  • Work daily with our Sales Showroom to provide assets as needed, communicate regarding order issues, re-orders, etc. Also help prepare for market weeks.
  • Assist with any samples needed by our retail partners for e-comm shoots, editorial shoots, etc.
  • Assist Operations Team with all shipping requirements as negotiated during the ordering process
  • Coordinate with the factories any re-orders or urgent needs
  • Analyze retail selling on a weekly, monthly and seasonal basis
  • Communicate with our factor company when necessary
Qualifications

  • 2 years in Sales (either at a showroom or in house sales)
  • Experience working with the majority of our wholesale accounts
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (specifically Excel)
  • Experience with Apparel Magic is helpful
  • Exceptional at keeping things organized, able to multi-task and juggle priorities
  • Able to work in a very fast paced environment
  • Strong oral & written communication skills, as well as proper email etiquette with Buyers 

To Apply: Please send your resume to sales@jadeswim.com, subject line Sales Account Executive.

