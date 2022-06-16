Jill Roberts Is Hiring Sales Associates In Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Santa Monica & Studio City

Jill Roberts is looking for a result-driven retail Sales Associate to be responsible for all sales job duties, from generating leads to closing sales. Sales Associate duties and responsibilities include working closely with customers to determine their needs, answer their questions about our products and recommend the right solutions. You should be able to promptly resolve customer complaints and ensure maximum client satisfaction. To be successful as a Sales associate, you should stay up-to-date with product features and maintain our store’s visual appearance in high standards. Ultimately, the duties of a sales associate are to achieve excellent customer service, while consistently meeting the store’s sales goals.

Responsibilities

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service

Assess customers needs and provide assistance and information on product features

Welcome customers to the store and answer their queries

Follow and achieve department’s sales goals on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis

“Go the extra mile” to drive sales

Maintain in-stock and presentable condition assigned areas

Actively seek out customers in store

Remain knowledgeable on products offered and discuss available options

Process POS (point of sale) purchases

Cross sell products

Handle returns of merchandise

Team up with co-workers to ensure proper customer service

Build productive trust relationships with customers

Comply with inventory control procedures

Suggest ways to improve sales (e.g. planning marketing activities, changing the store’s design)

Skills