Jill Roberts Is Hiring Sales Associates In Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Santa Monica & Studio City
Jill Roberts is looking for a result-driven retail Sales Associate to be responsible for all sales job duties, from generating leads to closing sales. Sales Associate duties and responsibilities include working closely with customers to determine their needs, answer their questions about our products and recommend the right solutions. You should be able to promptly resolve customer complaints and ensure maximum client satisfaction. To be successful as a Sales associate, you should stay up-to-date with product features and maintain our store’s visual appearance in high standards. Ultimately, the duties of a sales associate are to achieve excellent customer service, while consistently meeting the store’s sales goals.
Responsibilities
- Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service
- Assess customers needs and provide assistance and information on product features
- Welcome customers to the store and answer their queries
- Follow and achieve department’s sales goals on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis
- “Go the extra mile” to drive sales
- Maintain in-stock and presentable condition assigned areas
- Actively seek out customers in store
- Remain knowledgeable on products offered and discuss available options
- Process POS (point of sale) purchases
- Cross sell products
- Handle returns of merchandise
- Team up with co-workers to ensure proper customer service
- Build productive trust relationships with customers
- Comply with inventory control procedures
- Suggest ways to improve sales (e.g. planning marketing activities, changing the store’s design)
Skills
- Proven work experience as a Retail Sales associate, Sales representative or similar role
- Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices
- Proficiency in English
- Basic Math skills
- Working knowledge of customer and market dynamics and requirements
- Track record of over-achieving sales quota
- Hands-on experience with POS transactions
- Familiarity with inventory procedures
- Solid communication and interpersonal skills
- A friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus
- Ability to perform under pressure and address complaints in a timely manner
- Availability to work flexible shifts
- High school degree; BS degree in Marketing or related field would be a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate, with location you're interested in.