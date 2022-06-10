Skip to main content

Must Read: Jonathan Cohen's Amazon Capsule Goes Up to 5X, Nyakio Grieco Has a New Beauty Brand

Plus, the look of the summer is "seafood kitsch."
Jonathan-Cohen-Luxury-Stores-at-Amazon-Dress-Capsule-5

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Jonathan Cohen launches dress capsule with Luxury Stores at Amazon
Jonathan Cohen worked with Luxury Stores at Amazon to create a seven-piece capsule of the brand's signature "everyday florals" dresses, in sizes XS to 5XL. Made from recycled jersey and recycled ponte, the styles range in price from $395 to $450. The accompanying campaign was shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis, styled by Heidi Bivens and stars Aaron Philip, La'Shaunae Steward, Maria Alia and more. See the images in the gallery below, and shop the collection here.  {Fashionista Inbox}

Jonathan-Cohen-Luxury-Stores-at-Amazon-Dress-Capsule-6
13
Gallery
13 Images

Nyakio Grieco debuts new brand
Thirteen Lune co-founder and Nyakio founder Nyakio Grieco has a new beauty venture. On Friday, she announced the debut of Relevant: Your Skin Seen, which launches with the One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 as its hero product. The 4-in-1 daily SPF-spiked moisturizer retails for $38, with a portion of the proceeds going to Girls Inc. Los Angeles. {Fashionista Inbox}

Relevant-Skin-27
Relevant-Skin-1
Relevant-Skin-39
9
Gallery
9 Images

The look of the summer is seafood kitsch
Bettina Makalintal reports on the frontrunner for aesthetic of the summer for Eater. Acquaint yourself with "seafood kitsch," represented across recent drops from beloved brands such as Rachel Antonoff, Tombolo and Susan Alexandra, among others. {Eater}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

