Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Garner in the Prettiest Shade of Pink

Fashion's "millennial pink" era may have come and gone, but that brief overexposure wasn't enough to kill the joyful color and its many shades. In fact, pink has been everywhere this year, from red carpets to runways — especially richer, brighter versions.

We might have Rihanna to thank for getting all of us to think pink at the top of 2022, but she certainly wasn't the first stylish celebrity to give us a memorable hot-pink moment. I was especially obsessed with the above silky, rosy pink dress Julia Garner wore to an "Ozark" screening in 2019, by The Marc Jacobs. It's a distinctive shade: not quite neon, not quite pastel, not quite mauve — just a delightful, girly, serotonin-boosting, true pink.

There's a definite '80s feel to this dress and the way it's styled; in fact, it's kind of giving Madonna in 1984's "Material Girl" (a look originated by Marilyn Monroe in 1953's "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," of course), no? Now that we know Garner was selected by Madonna herself to play her in an upcoming biopic, I wonder if the pop icon saw herself in this look back in 2019.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

From 1953 to 1984 to 2019 to now, this is just a really fun color to wear. So shop it in the gallery below.

