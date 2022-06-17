Must Read: Ripley's Denies That Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Dress, What Went Wrong at Revlon

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ripley's denies that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe's dress

Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times recaps everything there is to know about the saga of Kim Kardashian wearing (and allegedly damaging) Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala. "On Thursday, Ripley's Believe It or Not!, the organization that owns the dress, posted a statement on its website denying allegations on social media that Ms. Kardashian's appearance in the gown had damaged the dress, stretching it out of shape around the zipper close and shedding some of the rhinestones," reports Friedman. {The New York Times}

What went wrong at Revlon

In the wake of 90-year-old beauty company Revlon's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Thursday, Rachel Strugatz of Business of Fashion unpacks what went wrong for the business. Strugatz points to a variety of issues, including years of declining sales, supply chain issues, mounting debt, changing consumer behaviors toward drugstore cosmetics, a growing number of celebrity and indie brands stealing market share and an inability to invest in digital campaigns or "or realise [sic] the full potential of its attempts to freshen its brand."{Business of Fashion}

Virgil Abloh's book will be published posthumously

Penguin Random House imprint One World will publish Virgil Abloh's book Work in Progress posthumously, reports Michelle Ruiz for Vogue. The book, which does not yet have a publication date, is co-authored by Abloh and Anja Aronowsky Cronberg, founder and editor-in-chief of Vestoj. {Vogue}

Gee's Bend quilters on how an uptick in fashion partnerships impacts their community

Tara Donaldson reports on the impact the uptick in fashion partnerships has had on the artisan community of Gee's Bend quilters for WWD. "While the historic quilt work from the small Black community that's still known to residents as Gee's Bend (though it's officially Boykin, Alabama) has been tradition since the 19th century, a wave of recent brand collaborations has brought the rural community to the runway," writes Donaldson. "So far, though things are largely going well, according to some of the quilters, there's more that could be done when it comes to transparency and the longer-term economic viability of some of these partnerships." {WWD}

A new documentary follows Quannah Chasinghorse

A new short film documents model and Indigenous land defender Quannah Chasinghorse's life and story, reports Jenna Kunze for Elle: "Shot over a period of three years, the film highlights the multi-generational effort behind Chasinghorse's activism to protect her Han Gwich'in ancestral homeland, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northern Alaska, from oil drilling and the hastening effects of climate change. Wikler met Chasinghorse on Capitol Hill, where the two were both lobbying to stop oil drilling in the Arctic Refuge in 2019." {Elle}

