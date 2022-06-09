Latitude Talent Studios is Seeking a Part-Time Summer Intern in New York

Latitude Talent Studios is a platform that connects models, actors and influencers to casting opportunities nationwide. Our New York studio is seeking an unpaid, part-time summer intern specializing in social media.

Requirements Include:

Liaison with talent to receive new content for each social media platform

Keen eye to identify social media strategies that work (cross tagging brands, usage of hashtags and creative captions)

Daily posts on Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and TikTok

Daily commenting on IG hashtag related posts

Photography experience is a plus

Applicants, please email info@latitudetalent.com with your CV as a PDF and a short note on why you should be the one to join our awesome growing team! Must be a college student.