Latitude Talent Studios is Seeking a Part-Time Summer Intern in New York
Latitude Talent Studios is a platform that connects models, actors and influencers to casting opportunities nationwide. Our New York studio is seeking an unpaid, part-time summer intern specializing in social media.
Requirements Include:
- Liaison with talent to receive new content for each social media platform
- Keen eye to identify social media strategies that work (cross tagging brands, usage of hashtags and creative captions)
- Daily posts on Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and TikTok
- Daily commenting on IG hashtag related posts
- Photography experience is a plus
Applicants, please email info@latitudetalent.com with your CV as a PDF and a short note on why you should be the one to join our awesome growing team! Must be a college student.