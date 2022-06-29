Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leighton Meester in Stefano Pilati-Era YSL

Two people who never got enough credit for their fashion efforts!

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images

One day, I will get to deliver my Ted Talk on why Leighton Meester went underappreciated by the fashion community during her "Gossip Girl" years. Until then, I will continue to utilize my platform to spread the word about why her red carpet style was actually the most interesting to come out of the CW cast. (No offense intended to Blake Lively, who also has excellent taste. This is just my personal opinion.)

In April 2008, mere months after "Gossip Girl" debuted, Meester and her castmates were already some of the hottest guests on the New York scene, appearing at just about every party and gala in town. The particular event in question was the Met Opera's opening night: Aaperformance of Donizetti's "La Fille Du Regiment." Now, I don't know much about the operatic arts, but I do fancy that I know a thing or two about fashion, and Meester delivered in a marigold yellow dress from Stefano Pilato's YSL — back when the "Yves" was still in "Saint Laurent." (Pilato himself is another underrated fashion icon, IMO.)

It's a gorgeous color, the simple shape made more opening-night-ready with a belt of feathers in the same shade. Playing up on the gold undertones, Meester finishes with an assortment of gilded accessories, including a pair of t-strap sandals.

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images

And nothing goes better with this shade of yellow than a red lip — look how wonderfully it pops against the dress! All together, it makes for an outfit that's cool and youthful while still event-appropriate and fashion-forward. Brava!

