Great Outfits In Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Y2K Priscilla Presley Nod

As Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" arrives in theaters and Austin Butler's spot-on impression is discussed, what must not be lost in this resurgence of Elvis interest is the arguably superior Presley style icon: Priscilla. With her babydoll dresses, graphic liner and unmatched voluminous hairstyles, there's no question of the cultural mark left by Mrs. Presley, specifically during the '60s and '70s. She's frequently cited as an inspiration among today's celebrities, from Lily Collins to Lana Del Rey to none other than Lindsay Lohan, who delivered a Y2K take on Priscilla's classic glam when she performed at the 2005 American Music Awards.

Lohan embraced an elevated approach to the boho-chic aesthetic on the rise in the early 2000s for her network television performance debut. Around this time, she was the certified "it-girl" and had hired celebrity-stylist-of-the-moment Rachel Zoe in an effort to take her fashion to the next level. In an interview, Zoe explained her styling strategy as "very '60s to '70s glamour. It's Mod meets Grecian. A lot of gold and a lot of bronze, shimmer and glamour, but relaxed glamour." So, very Priscilla.

Lilo went with a perfectly sequined bell-sleeved mod-style mini dress and slightly bee-hived hair. Also radiating through the look are the unmistakable influences of the "indie sleaze" aesthetic — please note the clunky silver jewelry and smudged eyeliner.

Shop Priscilla-Presley-meets-indie-sleaze-meets-LiLo-in-2005 dresses in the gallery below.

