Lindsey Thornburg is seeking a part time web and customer service assistant in New York, NY
We are seeking an energetic, skilled and organized individual with a sound knowledge and interest in fashion to join our team.
Duties include but not limited to: Familiar with the shopify platform. web copywriting, product updates, data entry, image uploads and general customer service assistance. Understanding of social media analytics is a plus.
Relevant web and fashion experience and qualifications preferred.
To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@lindseythornburg.com, subject line Web and Customer Service Assistant.
lindseythornburg.com
@lindseythornburg