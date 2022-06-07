Skip to main content
Lindsey Thornburg is seeking a part time web and customer service assistant in New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.
We are seeking an energetic, skilled and organized individual with a sound knowledge and interest in fashion to join our team.

Duties include but not limited to: Familiar with the shopify platform. web copywriting, product updates, data entry, image uploads and general customer service assistance. Understanding of social media analytics is a plus.

Relevant web and fashion experience and qualifications preferred. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@lindseythornburg.com, subject line Web and Customer Service Assistant.

lindseythornburg.com
@lindseythornburg

