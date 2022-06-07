Lindsey Thornburg is seeking a part time web and customer service assistant in New York, NY

We are seeking an energetic, skilled and organized individual with a sound knowledge and interest in fashion to join our team.



Duties include but not limited to: Familiar with the shopify platform. web copywriting, product updates, data entry, image uploads and general customer service assistance. Understanding of social media analytics is a plus.



Relevant web and fashion experience and qualifications preferred.



To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@lindseythornburg.com, subject line Web and Customer Service Assistant.



lindseythornburg.com

@lindseythornburg